The greatest liability of Idaho’s presidential primary system has just become a huge asset — timing.
Until now, the idea of delaying the Gem State’s primary until late May meant relegating the entire affair into the political equivalent of a beauty contest. Idahoans would typically go to the polls long after a string of primaries in other states — notably Super Tuesday in March — decided the nomination.
That apparently factored into Idaho Republican Party Chairperson Dorothy Moon’s argument before the House State Affairs Committee last spring. Because that panel tabled a trailer bill, the Legislature and Gov. Brad Little stumbled toward canceling the primary. In its place are plans for a March 2 caucus.
While that satisfies Moon’s desire for her party to weigh in on the nomination process the weekend before Super Tuesday, it will disenfranchise tens of thousands of Idaho voters.
As Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun noted in Thursday’s Lewiston Tribune, not everyone has the time or the inclination to spend hours in a caucus.
People have jobs.
They’re traveling.
Some are ill or housebound.
Some are parents who can’t find caregivers for their children while they leave the house.
Add to that people who are out of state serving in the armed services or on a church mission.
Because a caucus does not allow for early voting or absentee balloting, they’re all frozen out.
Idaho’s preference for president will be left to a substantially smaller sliver of political activists. In 2012, when Idaho held its last presidential caucuses, 44,672 people attended GOP sessions across the state.
Four years later, when the presidential primary was restored, turnout expanded to more than 225,000.
There are those cynics who contend that Idaho’s political cake is baked: Caucus or primary, the delegates the Gem State allocates to the Republican National Convention already belong to former President Donald Trump.
But in the 11 weeks separating a March 2 caucus and a May 21 primary, a lot could happen.
Between those two dates are:
March 25 — Trump’s New York state trial on criminal hush money allegations begins.
May 20 — Trump’s federal trial on charges that he mishandled classified materials begins in Florida.
There also may be some progress in the latest federal indictments accusing Trump of trying to steal the 2020 presidential election, up to and including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
By May 21, only six states and the District of Columbia will have yet to cast a vote in the primary campaign.
None is more reliably Republican than the Gem State.
Were the Idaho primary restored by then, voters could make a more informed decision about whether to stick with a legally compromised candidate for president. Their primary votes would be relevant. All eyes could be on Idaho.
And voters would have a genuine choice.
As Mona Charen wrote in the Bulwark on Thursday, at least four Republican candidates are openly challenging Trump’s fitness for office — a decided difference from 2016.
Former Vice President Mike Pence: “Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.”
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson: “This is a defining moment in the 2024 campaign, and people have to take a position about Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6. Either you’re for Donald Trump and anarchy, or we are for the rule of law and democracy.”
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie: “The events around the White House from Election Night forward are a stain on our country’s history and a disgrace to the people who participated. This disgrace falls the most on Donald Trump. He swore an oath to the Constitution, violated his oath and brought shame to his presidency.”
Former Congressman Will Hurd, R-Texas: “Let me be crystal clear. Trump’s presidential bid is driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills. Furthermore, his denial of the 2020 election results and actions on Jan. 6 show he’s unfit for office.”
Who can say whether one or more gains traction by late May?
Wouldn’t you rather have 225,000 Idahoans decide this by secret ballot instead of 45,000 party loyalists who are following Moon’s game plan?
Idaho lawmakers have until Oct. 1 to reauthorize the presidential primary.
It’s not an unpopular idea. Before the plan fell apart in a committee hearing room, 61 of 70 House members and 23 of 35 state senators had supported the primary system.
With the constitutional authority voters granted them last year, legislators can call themselves back into special session.