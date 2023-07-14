A curious feature — perhaps stunning is a better word — of the modern conservative movement is its wholesale embrace of actions that damage democracy while proclaiming loudly that the behavior is really about preserving democracy.

Cognitive dissonance usually creates genuine mental discomfort as one becomes aware that an action or belief is inconsistent with demonstrated facts. As the social psychologist Daniel R. Stalder writes in Psychology Today, most of us are motivated to reduce the resulting discomfort because few relish being labeled a hypocrite or being caught in an obvious mistake.