Last week, the Nez Perce County Assessor’s office mailed out about 25,000 assessment notices.
And for the first time in recent memory, there’s some good news.
In part because of the Federal Reserve’s tightening of credit, the red-hot housing market has cooled. That could deliver some respite from the spiraling property tax increases in recent years.
There’s just one hitch: the Idaho Legislature. It has refused to approve the one thing that could deliver predictable and effective property tax relief for homeowners.
Here’s the big picture:
Nez Perce County’s tax base expanded about 2.7% — from $5.14 billion to $5.28 billion.
The value of residential property grew 1.6% — from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion.
Commercial property within the city of Lewiston was worth about 10.6% more — from $740.5 million to $819.2 million.
That actually might slow — if not reverse — the shifting tax burden from nonresidential to residential property owners.
Standing in the way, however, is how the Legislature has pulled the props out from under the Homestead Exemption. Passed by the voters in the early 1980s, that provision is supposed to shield half of a modest home’s value from taxation. But lawmakers have allowed it to languish during years of hyper real estate inflation. So the maximum benefit of $125,000 is now about $100,000 short of where it should be.
Every dollar of a home’s value above $250,000 is taxed at 100%.
That situation now confronts most of the homes in Nez Perce County. The median sales price of a dwelling is $349,500. That means half are worth more and half are worth less.
The average sales price of a home in Nez Perce County is $378,479.
How is that likely to pencil out? Here are some case studies:
A Normal Hill home saw its assessed value rise 3.23% to $329,218. Assuming the tax levies remain unchanged — and that’s merely for illustrative purposes because the levies won’t be set until later this year — the tax bill could increase by $185.
But were the Homestead Exemption updated for inflation, the tax bill on that house would actually drop $492. Even if the Legislature had tweaked the exemption — as it has in the past — by raising the top break to just $150,000, the tax bill on that home would have dropped $245.
A home located in the Lewiston Orchards just outside the city limits actually saw no change in its assessment, which was $594,494. Assuming the levies remain the same, there’s no difference in the tax bill of $4,871.
But an inflation-adjusted Homestead Exemption would have cut more than $1,000 from the tax bill. And even a modest expansion of the exemption to $150,000 would have shaved $260 in taxes.
In downtown Lewiston, you can actually find a home where the assessment dropped almost 3% to $266,654. Assuming no change in the tax levies, that means a projected $126 cut from last year’s $2,382 tax charge. But were the Homestead Exemption expanded merely to $150,000, the entire home would be under its full umbrella, producing a $266 tax cut.
Commercial and rental properties do not receive that Homestead Exemption, and here are a pair of case studies:
A grocery store saw its assessed value rise almost a half-percentage point to $4.86 million. That means a projected $400 tax increase.
The owners of a 72-unit apartment house in Lewiston saw the assessed value of their property increase 10% to $7.6 million. So that could translate into a $12,000 tax increase, bringing the total tax to $129,400. Expect that to be passed along to tenants.
But Republicans, under the leadership of House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, won’t deal with Homestead Exemption. Instead, they threw money at the problem — rebates for homeowners, subsidies for school construction or supplemental levies. But how much relief that provides won’t be known until later in the year. No matter what, it won’t reverse the tax shift from commercial to residential property owners.
Meanwhile, don’t expect it to last.
When the money runs out during the next economic downturn, so does the tax relief.
If that bothers you, don’t complain to Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson. He’s merely following state law.
Call your state legislator instead. — M.T.