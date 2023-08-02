There is a predictable outcome for leaving a puppy in a vehicle. After a brief errand, I opened the truck door to a mist of pepper spray, a punctured canister and a sneezy pet. Despite rigorous cleaning, the irritants lingered for months: This is the stain that remains.

In 1909, my great-grandfather, Henry Copeman, traveled from his Michigan home to the Seattle Exposition. During a whistle-stop in Coeur d’Alene, he entered his name in the lottery for a homestead in an area near St. Maries called the Benewah — a huge chunk of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation opened to settlement. There are speculative reasons for his decision to sell a lucrative farm and leave a stately home to build a cabin on raw land in the wilds of Idaho. But by 1910, the family was “proving up” their site.