Two months have elapsed since Kevin McCarthy was elected U.S. House speaker on the 15th contentious ballot in a rowdy chamber. His best days in the job appear to be in the rearview mirror. Calamity lurks around every corner.
He leads a GOP House caucus at war with itself, and it’s evident his GOP Senate counterparts are not impressed with his lack of heft for the job.
McCarthy’s policy chops and vote-counting skills are consistently weak.
As McCarthy cut secret deals with a small cohort of far-right colleagues to win the speakership, the American people remain in the dark on promises he made. Added to that lack of transparency are the deals he made while raising $500 million in the last election cycle. Talk about swampy.
The 20 congressional opponents to his speakership ascendancy are positioned well outside mainstream conservative politics and don’t need McCarthy’s money or endorsement to win. For some, Q’Anon, Donald Trump and the John Birch Society combine to be their North Star. As with former Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan, they spell trouble for McCarthy. Loyalty is not rampant in the GOP conference.
As his nothing-burger agenda rolls forward, it appears to be more messaging than legislating. It’s grievance and payback politics on steroids. As he uses his power to kick Democrats off key committees, he finds there are bright replacements ready to abide their oath of office. McCarthy’s top supporters enjoy celebrity status, and that superficial profile seems to suit his style more than policy acumen. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar have been reincarnated as committee members after months in the wilderness. This move comes despite the fact McCarthy relieved former Congressman Steve King of his committee work for making white nationalist statements. The deals cut to become speaker are slowly emerging.
One dangerous messaging attempt by the GOP leadership team was the equating of the new House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, chaired by Jim Jordan, with the 1975-76 Senate Select Committee to Study Government Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities chaired by former Sen. Frank Church. Known as the Church Committee, it was a serious and well-respected bipartisan effort. When former bipartisan staffers of the Church Committee, national security experts, and the media railed about this false comparison, McCarthy and his public relations mavens ceased invoking the good name of Sen. Church with their conspiracy-oriented committee work.
Speaker McCarthy continues to use emotionally fueled rhetoric that appeals to the core MAGA holdouts during his “votarama” ordeal. One of the first bills to hit the House floor rejected modernizing the IRS by installing new systems and personnel to corral tax cheats and assist American taxpayers. McCarthy characterized the earlier legislation as 87,000 agents targeting average American citizens. His fast-pitched legislation was obviously a quid pro quo for votes for speaker.
Amazingly, Speaker McCarthy has no interest in seeing how the large U.S. military assistance to Ukraine is deployed. He summarily rejected an invitation to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv or view firsthand Vladimir Putin’s war crimes.
McCarthy wears a Freedom Caucus straitjacket adorned with conspiracy theories, grievances, repudiation, fear mongering and victimization.
McCarthy will undoubtedly deliver on more secret pacts he made in his speaker campaign. The U.S. faces a showdown with our country’s debt ceiling. The voting bloc that pushed him in as speaker has more allegiance to ideology than our nation’s credit rating.
In the pending debt showdown, my money is on President Joe Biden to propose the solution. In the process, McCarthy fears his centrist GOP colleagues will desert and vote to preserve America’s economic reputation as he clings to right-wing enablers.
McCarthy’s overriding fear, however, is that his abilities are compared unfavorably to the extraordinary leadership skills of Nancy Pelosi. That is one calamity he wants to avoid. When the eventual “vacate the chair” motion is called by any disgruntled member, his speakership is seriously diminished. And he will have nobody to blame but himself.
In the meantime, bipartisanship may emerge outside the confines of the ideological purity that is weakening the GOP nationally and in Idaho.
We can only hope.
LaRocco, of Boise, represented Idaho's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1991-95.