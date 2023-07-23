You can imagine the anguish that people face every month: deciding whether to shell out $500 (or more) for insulin, or buying groceries ... or making that rent payment.

Of course, members of Congress don’t face those choices with their top-grade insurance plans. And even without insurance, affordability for medications is not an issue for members of Congress. We don’t hear stories about U.S. senators or representatives being homeless, or scrambling for medications needed to stay alive.