I keep recalling the immortal line Humphrey Bogart delivered in the 1946 movie “The Big Sleep”: “Such a lot of guns around town and so few brains. You’re the second guy I’ve met today that seems to think a gat in the hand means the world by the tail.” This is just before — or was it just after? — disarming him.

The cause for remembrance is — you knew this was coming — a bill in the Idaho Legislature. This one is Senate Bill 1056, which would repeal the long-standing (for most of a century) state law that has prohibited private militia groups from “associating and parading in public with firearms” — presumably, that is, loaded firearms. The bill cleared the Senate Monday and is headed to the House.