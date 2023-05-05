On a coal black Friday night just more than 40 years ago — April 8, 1983, to be precise — a group of self-described white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Klan members and Christian nationalists ignited fuel-soaked burlap wrapped around a 20-foot-tall cross in a farmer’s field in southern Idaho.

The image of the burning cross may have been more dramatic than the crowd that watched the spectacle. Only about 20 Nazi-saluting radicals showed up to shout “white power,” but they symbolized then — and continue to symbolize today — the fraught history of white supremacist hatred that is all-too-deeply embedded in the DNA of Idaho and much of the Pacific Northwest.