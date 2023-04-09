The signature line from the just-adjourned 2023 Idaho Legislature was delivered by one of its targets.
“I cannot think of anything less sinister than a librarian,” said Destinie Hart of Meridian, who is a trustee on her community’s library board.
Of course, there’s nothing sinister about someone who imbues young people with a love of reading and extends the opportunity of self-learning to everyone, free of charge.
You wouldn’t know that from the actions of Idaho lawmakers, however.
A year after they attempted to jail librarians for dispensing materials deemed “harmful” to minors, Idaho lawmakers were back at it this year, doing the bidding of cultural warriors by authorizing litigious bounty hunters to file a $2,500 claim against public and school librarians if a minor came into possession of one of these so-called “harmful” materials.
The House didn’t mind. It voted 40-to-30 in favor. The Senate got in line, voting 26-to-9.
All of which had librarians asking, who in their right mind would risk a $2,500 bounty just for the privilege of working in Idaho?
Fortunately for them, Gov. Brad Little eked out a rare moment of conscience and vetoed the entire scheme.
But Hart’s characterization wasn’t limited to librarians.
There’s nothing less sinister than a transgender child.
They’re outnumbered. If the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law is correct and no more than 1.4% of youth ages 13-17 identify as transgender, then the school-age population in Idaho comes to no more than 439.
They’re stigmatized and more likely to be bullied.
But you wouldn’t know it from the hysterical legislative reaction that somehow a member of this minority will intimidate other students in a public school bathroom.
On a party-line vote in both the Idaho Senate and House, the Legislature went on record declaring that no transgender child in this state shall use a multiple-person restroom at a school or on a school function that corresponds with their gender identity.
Schools can provide single-person facilities. Just the same, as Quinn Perry, deputy director for the Idaho School Boards Association, told Idaho Education News last week, singling out students carries its own stigma.
So it’s open season on these kids. The teacher or school administrator who stands up for them may pay dearly — $5,000 in fines, reimbursement for any psychological, emotional and physical injury the plaintiff claims, not to mention attorneys fees and court costs.
There’s nothing less sinister than a good doctor.
But time after time, Idaho lawmakers have forced physicians to choose between the well-being of their patients and their own freedom. Perform an abortion and face years in prison. Perform an abortion to save the mother’s life and — until a tweak in the current law passed this year — a doctor still could be hauled into court and forced to defend his actions.
Lawmakers piled on again this year.
They’ve criminalized the treatment of gender dysphoria.
Never mind that gender-reassignment surgery on minors is not performed in Idaho.
Never mind that the clinically appropriate standard of care treatment involves the use of puberty blockers and hormones in certain situations. The American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Psychiatric Association are agreed on that point.
Never mind that it’s the parents who seek this treatment on behalf of their kids, who without some kind of help are disproportionately prone toward suicide.
The Legislature knows best — and any physician who disagrees faces 10 years in prison.
By criminalizing reproductive health care, politicians have been driving OB-GYNs out of the state.
Now it’s medical students who are having doubts about even practicing in the Idaho.
“We want to honor our Idaho roots and return to practice in this state, as we know Idaho is in desperate need of physicians,” four students in the Idaho WWAMI regional medical program — Ari Garabedian, Ian Holland, Marisabel Reinhardt and Sara Meotti — wrote recently. “However, we also must honor our oath to do no harm in our practice. The reality is that this law, if passed, will prevent us from keeping that oath by barring us from providing care we know is necessary and will impact our decision on where to practice in the future.”
Their pleas went unheard. Gov. Little signed the bill into law anyway.
And there’s nothing less sinister than an expectant mother.
That, however, was not the attitude on display in this Legislature.
Of the 13 states that have banned abortion, only one has declined to extend Medicaid coverage for postpartum treatment.
You guessed it — Idaho.
A bill to expand Medicaid coverage is sitting in House Health and Welfare Committee Chairperson John Vander Woude’s desk.
For added measure, lawmakers tabled a bill to renew the state’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which chronicles Idaho’s rising maternal death rate. Hillarie Hagen, health policy associate for Idaho Voices for Children, told the Idaho Capital Sun’s Kelcie Moseley-Morris that Idaho is now in a class by itself.
These people are not sinister. They are, however, politically defenseless.
Any ideas who these legislative bullies will pick on next year? — M.T.