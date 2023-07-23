Land Board should consider restrictive covenants on sales

 ALINE GALE

Last weekend as my husband and I surveyed the temperature, we decided if we wanted out of the house, the only comfortable option, considering the heat outside, was going to the movies. Looking over our choices, I noticed “The Sound of Freedom” was playing in Lewiston. Much hype, both positive and negative, has been given to this movie on social media. And although it is a tough subject, I suggested we check it out for ourselves. Child trafficking is a subject that concerns me deeply and I wondered what all the negative media was about.

So in a nutshell, it is based on a true story. That means the story line comes from an actual incident, so for the naysayers whining about absolute accuracy, chill out. The story begins with the abduction of very poor children from South America. These children, ages 7 to barely teenage, are kidnapped, groomed, photographed and sold into the sex trafficking underground.