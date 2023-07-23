Last weekend as my husband and I surveyed the temperature, we decided if we wanted out of the house, the only comfortable option, considering the heat outside, was going to the movies. Looking over our choices, I noticed “The Sound of Freedom” was playing in Lewiston. Much hype, both positive and negative, has been given to this movie on social media. And although it is a tough subject, I suggested we check it out for ourselves. Child trafficking is a subject that concerns me deeply and I wondered what all the negative media was about.
So in a nutshell, it is based on a true story. That means the story line comes from an actual incident, so for the naysayers whining about absolute accuracy, chill out. The story begins with the abduction of very poor children from South America. These children, ages 7 to barely teenage, are kidnapped, groomed, photographed and sold into the sex trafficking underground.
The movie follows a brother and sister through their ordeal. The 7-ish-year-old little boy is sold in Mexico to a middle-aged American man who tries to sneak him back across the border with a fake passport to use as his sex slave. The villain has already sodomized the little boy who obviously is very traumatized. Fortunately, our hero, an agent working sex trafficking for the Border Patrol, has had a tip and watches for the boy at the border. The boy is rescued.
The little boy sends our hero on an emotional and perilous journey to find the boy’s older sister, who is, as I recall, about 11 years old. She unfortunately has been sold to a drug cartel, which takes our hero into the jungle to find her. And as he goes, he gathers good guys across the border to help him take out the bad guys and rescue children who have been sold into slavery.
It is a tough movie to watch, and I learned a lot about the complexities involved in the trade. Sex traffickers are highly sophisticated in their methods. The frustrating thing about it is that people on both sides of the aisle are trying to use it for their own political agenda. Let’s face it: We know our southern border is a nightmare and many of these kids are now coming across the border with their pretend aunties, etc.
So, the right does have a point when it suggests that after the Office of Refugee Settlement — which assumed the responsibilities for the care and placement of unaccompanied children from the Commissioner of Immigration and Naturalization Services on March 1, 2022 — made its initial checkup on unaccompanied minors, it cannot account for almost 85,000 children and their whereabouts or living conditions after entering this country.
No one with their blinders off believes that all these children went to wonderful homes. It is almost certain many were being trafficked into the sex trade.
This movie sheds a bright light on the fact that we need more officers at the borders vetting the people picking up the unaccompanied minors. In 2022, that number was 152,000, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. More people at our borders requires money from Congress and some bipartisan legislation that provides for the hiring of more officers, even if the current administration isn’t keen on it.
The United States is the biggest consumer of the sex trade. Whether it is because we are such a large country or just because we seem to have lost our moral compass, it is a statistic that cannot be ignored.
Oddly enough, on a subject that should have everyone scrambling to change the statistics, there are those in the film industry who now are attacking this film. As of last Sunday, the movie had grossed $85 million, which is the best showing for an independent film in quite some time, even defeating last year’s Best Picture Oscar winner “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.”
But the film industry, which ignored this movie, is trying to sell it as a far-right, Christian propaganda film. It isn’t.
You see, this is a film that shows how low the film industry will go. It was produced under 20th Century-Fox prior to Disney’s acquisition of that studio. Disney let it sit on the shelf for five years, when the rights to it were purchased by Angel Studios. One has to ask why Disney chose not to release “The Sound of Freedom.” A person can only assume that this movie did not align with Disney’s current views.
This issue of child sex trafficking has got to be addressed. It doesn’t matter that a large percentage of the kids are coming from South America. What matters is the U.S. is consuming them and putting more and more children at risk everyday.
What can you do?
Insist on change. We know in Idaho that the I-84 corridor south of Boise is a sex highway. The Idaho State Police has asked for help on this issue. It is time to give it to them. The Legislature needs to provide money for local police departments to learn about this issue as well as toughen up the laws for predators.
This is not a partisan issue so don’t get pulled into the game the media is playing that this is just about an election. It isn’t. It is about saving the lives of children.
I’m reminded of a song I learned long ago: “Give the children back their childhood. Let the children run and play. Don’t make them fight your battles. They’re the ones who always seem to pay.”
This should be everyone’s battle. Go see the movie. It will change your life forever and it may save a child in the process.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.
