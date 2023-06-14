We are flagging in our responsibilities. Our high-flying principles sag. By ignorance, arrogance or cowardly silence, we encourage an epidemic of abuses.
This is Flag Day. Who cares?
When our flag is properly honored, we experience a flutter of patriotic fervor and briefly remember our manners. After the rah-rah, we regress to disrespect with the stars and stripes emblazoned on T-shirts, pants, socks, caps, shoes, corn-hole games, gun safes, camp chairs and beer caddies. We smear food on flag-themed paper plates and wipe our greasy fingers on flag napkins.
Remedial flag etiquette is needed. The guidelines for flag uses are found in United States Code. For brevity, here’s a refresher:
Our flag (or facsimile) should never be used for clothing, bedding, containers or any advertising.
Our flag should be displayed at the highest point, never touching the ground, never used on a float unless attached to a staff
Our flag should never be marred with any marks or insignias.
Compare U.S. Code provisions with citizen misuse:
A sidewalk protest with our flag sharing space with an outmoded “Don’t Tread On Me.”
Business information attached to cheap plastic flags poked in the ground as a July 4th gift.
A blackened flag used as a trademark for a social issue.
The kicker? U.S. Code violations are illegal but not enforced because the First Amendment supersedes flag infractions. Perhaps our freedom of expression could be tempered with discretion. George Washington, a veteran, designed our flag, inspired by the 13 gallant colonies and the belief that our union would grow more stars. He chose red, white and blue to represent valor, purity and justice.
With our voguish fads and roguish branding, we have created a “flag-rant”mockery of his grand idea. As patriots, we are on equal footing. There are no extra points for service, privilege, tacky marketing, political affiliation or proliferation of flags.
Some veteran groups approve flag-themed clothing as patriotic. Clothes become a palette for dirt, food, sweat and pee stains.
What’s next? Flag material used to make bras and jockstraps?
I refuse to honor undies. It seems veterans would endorse better standards. Honoring our flag includes a renowned recitation with an odd origin. When Paris hosted the 1889 world exposition, international guests were dazzled with the exhibitions and the piece de resistance, the Eiffel Tower. A U.S. delegation pitched Chicago for the 1893 fair as a two-fold strategy: to help mend the fractured loyalties from the Civil War with a national project and to showcase our progressive, inventive prowess.
The biggest hurdle was choosing a centerpiece to out-Eiffel Paris. A young engineer proposed a gigantic disc with passenger carriages to rotate through the air, the Ferris wheel. Chicago’s Columbian Exposition also introduced shredded wheat, Juicy Fruit gum, alternating current to power incandescent bulbs and the Pledge of Allegiance as a schoolchildren ditty for invoking unity through a familiar symbol.
It was penned by a Baptist minister. Its simplicity was eloquent:
“I pledge allegiance to my flag and to the republic for which it stands — one nation, indivisible — with liberty and justice for all.”
And its genius? It made no religious reference and used “my flag” as a sentiment of proud ownership. For 60 years, our flag and pledge were harmonious partners of unity and neutrality, pride without prejudice.
Then came the meddling. In 1954, anti-communism jitters prompted the addition of “under God” — a reactionary blunder. The continued inclusion of “under God” has questionable value as it creates a wedge of divisive bias and infers our flag is a Christian icon representing a nation of uniform religiosity. It is not.
The most precious item in our patriot kit is our endearing, enduring flag. It signifies the attributes and goals of this country — and our involvement in its democratic success.
Respect it well on Flag Day — and the other 364.
Dumas, of Grangeville, is an idependent outdoorswoman.