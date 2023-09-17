As I settle back with a nice glass of sauvignon blanc, I am waxing a bit cynical at our current political situation, especially since I just filed a finished column in the trash because of what I perceive could be an ugly backlash. This may be my last column as I believe I have reached a point in life where the other irons in my fire are keeping me busier than I’d like to be and, eventually, it might be nice to join my husband in retirement.
So just a few thoughts on my way out.
I was raised in a household where both my parents routinely voted Republican, except for the one time my dad voted for John F. Kennedy because he really didn’t like Richard Nixon.
Common sense ruled our household. We lived comfortably but didn’t spend money we didn’t have. No one used credit cards. If you couldn’t afford it, you just did without.
We weren’t alone in that lifestyle. All my neighbors and the kids at school were the same. Sure, some had more than others but our values were all pretty much the same.
Teachers taught school, not ethics, not values, not right and wrong. They didn’t have to fight attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity, drugs, rude kids and parents. We pretty much knew that if we were in trouble with a teacher, we would be in worse trouble when we got home. Our parents expected decent grades.
Politics were two parties. We all wanted most of the same things with the difference being who and how things would be paid for. People on opposite sides of the fence agreed to disagree and settled their differences at the ballot box instead of calling each other names, inventing tales, weaponizing the media and justice system.
Yes, I guess I grew up in the Dark Ages.
I guess that is always what I like about Moscow: our ability to get along. I once bragged about us at a conference in Washington, D.C., talking about our City Council — three liberals, three conservatives, a conservative mayor and a need to choose rational positions in order to get anything accomplished. It used to work on a local, state and federal level, but no more.
In recent years, each time we swing from one party to the next, it’s a bloodbath. Extremism is rife on both sides. We want to shut down libraries these days or fine librarians if naughty kids are looking at adult books. That’s not a great scenario, but parents need to be responsible and libraries need to make an effort to keep those kinds of books out the hands of children.
We don’t need drag shows in our city parks. They are the same as the strip shows happening at State Line. They are for adults only in an adult club.
The law easily could be changed to add drag shows to existing law by a simple rule change instead of complicated legislation.
On to abortion: I supported the return of abortion control to the states. That is where it belongs. But, did Idaho act with compassion about it?
No. We went as far right as we possibly could.
Abortion being used for birth control (yes, it was) was disgusting. But putting women’s lives at risk because of a desire to outlaw it completely is unacceptable. It should be limited to the first 12 weeks or when the life of the mother or baby is at risk or because of rape or incest. It needs to be simple and not micro-managed.
Let doctors take care of their patients and don’t chase our doctors out of Idaho.
Support education. Get involved at your kids’ schools. We are all busy but we have abandoned public schools and teachers. And now, for some reason, we are surprised at where we are. Teachers, please send home lists on ways parents and grandparents can help you make their child’s classroom successful.
Basically, it is always up to us. I hear complaints every day and too often. So if want to see change, be the agent that makes it.
And now I will say “adieu.”
I am off to Alaska to meet my newest grandson and I would appreciate it if you all would solve the world’s problems by the time I get back.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.