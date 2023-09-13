In the U.S., everybody has a right to trial by jury. This means that ordinary people decide if a person who is accused of a crime actually did it.
A prosecutor does not convince deep-state bureaucrats that you are guilty if you’re accused. Prosecutors show evidence collected by police to small juries in trials or to grand juries if there is a big investigation. The prosecution and police have to prove everything to a panel of ordinary people.
They have to:
1. Show a crime was committed.
2. Prove who did it.
3. Prove that beyond any reasonable doubt.
When called for jury duty, people are looked at for prior knowledge of the case they have been called for or possible favoritism for or against one side or the other. Lawyers for each side can dismiss potential jurors, or the judge can make that decision. If somebody is chosen, they have to be impartial, set aside any feelings for or against either side and make decisions based on the facts presented in court. Jurors also have to decide if somebody lies when giving testimony.
I’ve been called four times in the past 58 years, once in Illinois and three times in Lewiston. I served on two juries and I was excused twice.
In the Illinois case, a man was accused of conspiracy to commit theft, grand larceny and of fleeing the police.
The prosecution had three witnesses: the store manager, an off-duty cop-turned-security guard and the meat department manager. By the time the court broke for lunch, we in the jury knew that there was shoplifting, that the off-duty cop lied (changing his story twice on cross examination), and that the store got back the meat, which probably was not good after sitting in a hot car for hours and sold the meat anyway.
The defense could have rested, ending the case, and the jury would have said “not guilty.” There was nothing in the evidence about conspiracy, nothing about a plot, nothing to show the man knew his girlfriend had stolen the meat. The defense attorney, though, let the accused man testify. He told a nice story, but then changed it on cross examination. He finally admitted he saw the cop’s badge at the car’s window as he drove out of the parking lot.
Both attorneys argued what law applied and what the evidence actually showed. The judge then instructed us on what we could find, including lesser charges that we (the jury) could consider. We found him guilty of only fleeing an arrest. We only later found out, after the trial, that he was a parolee who was sent back to prison.
My second call was for a theft case. The prosecution made no mistakes and did not overcharge the case. The defense rested and moved to dismiss all charges. The defendant was found guilty.
My third jury duty call was for an auto accident civil trial. They found out I worked in health insurance. After whispering with the two lawyers, the judge excused me from jury duty.
The last time I got called was for a criminal trial. But the general questions asked of all jurors included, “Do you know or ever work with anybody in law enforcement?” I had once shared office space in the insurance business with the man who was our current county prosecutor. The judge excused me from duty. I never found out anything more about the case.
Jurors don’t have to worry about laws. Jurors only have to worry about facts and the truth as told to them in court. The prosecutor and the defense attorneys will tell you what laws they think apply. But in the end, the judge actually tells you what laws apply.
This is exactly how the jury trials will happen in the current cases about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, as well as all of former President Donald Trump’s trials. There will be no friends of the prosecution or friends of the defense on any of the juries. The judges will ferret out prior knowledge of the cases and any prejudices for or against either side.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys also will be able to challenge and dismiss prospective jurors, too. Most importantly, former President Trump will have the best defense attorneys money can buy. All his trials will be fair.
Sherry, of Lewiston, taught school and also worked for 30 years on Idaho state insurance laws.