Patriots’ Day reminds us of what they fought for

In the U.S., everybody has a right to trial by jury. This means that ordinary people decide if a person who is accused of a crime actually did it.

A prosecutor does not convince deep-state bureaucrats that you are guilty if you’re accused. Prosecutors show evidence collected by police to small juries in trials or to grand juries if there is a big investigation. The prosecution and police have to prove everything to a panel of ordinary people.