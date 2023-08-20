Former President Donald Trump famously once said: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.”
Four rounds of indictments — including 91 felony counts — come close to testing that assertion, even in the Trump stronghold of Idaho.
You have to wonder when or how the Idaho GOP will overcome what the National Review’s Noah Rothman last week described as a political movement in “a state of denial.”
Here’s the case Rothman makes:
Trump is going to jail.
Appearing on Newsmax Monday after the Georgia indictments were issued, Dick Morris, a former adviser to Bill Clinton, “insisted that Trump will be elected the 47th president of the United States, but he will win election from behind bars. ‘He’s gonna be convicted,’ Morris said. ‘And he’s gonna go to prison.’ ”
Whether Morris is prescient about the outcome, there’s no avoiding the distractions. Trump is facing two civil court dates in January, special counsel Jack Smith’s projected trial date of Jan. 2, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s trial date of March 25, a May 20 trial date in Florida and Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis’ desire to bring Trump to a Georgia courtroom in the next six months.
If he is seated at the defendant’s table, Trump won’t be on the campaign trail.
Much the same goes for money. Trump is spending campaign cash on his legal defense, so those dollars won’t be available for “campaign advertising, canvassing, get-out-the-vote efforts or dozens of other best practices to which winning campaigns adhere.”
While this draws the public’s gaze to Trump, it’s not the kind of attention any presidential candidate desires.
“Voters will be bombarded with evidence presented at trial, the oral arguments attorneys make on behalf of the state and the defendant, and reporters’ assessments of how judges and jurors alike responded to the day’s testimony. Trump’s distinct legal woes will congeal in voters’ minds into one undifferentiated procedural drama, and Americans love a good procedural drama.”
Trump may be prevailing in the GOP nomination process, but the polls suggest a majority of general election voters reject Trump’s contention that the indictments are politically motivated. Early this month, an ABC News/Ipsos poll found 65% of American adults take these charges seriously.
“These impressions will be tough to combat, but Republicans will have no choice but to try, if only to keep Republican enthusiasm high.”
The idea, floated locally by Idaho GOP Chairperson Dorothy Moon, that adverse publicity about Trump’s legal problems can be offset by news about the investigation into Hunter Biden “is more a hope than a plan. Republican politicos who might be inclined to convince themselves that voters will subordinate their concerns about Trump and his movement to their dissatisfaction with the economy will have to contend with the fact that they didn’t do that in 2022.”
Even in Idaho, a faltering national ticket in November 2024 could have ramifications in downballot races, not to mention the GOP’s attempt to defeat the proposed open primary initiative.
So how can Idaho Republicans break out of their own state of denial?
First and foremost, restore the May 21 presidential primary.
Give the voters — rather than a smaller group of Moon’s cohorts in a March 2 caucus — a voice in the nomination process.
Holding a primary also has the virtue of good timing. By late May, some of Trump’s legal issues may be resolved.
This takes an act of the Idaho Legislature, probably in a special session, and time is running short. But for a group of politicians who otherwise cower at the thought of challenging the MAGA base, here’s a subtle way for the elected GOP leadership to begin stepping back from Trump.
If Idaho Republicans won’t break publicly with Trump, can they at least admit the obvious? Only Trump can defeat Trump, but he’s doing a good job of it.
Break with his agenda. Stop relitigating the 2020 election. Start talking about issues that resonate with ordinary Idaho voters — jobs, inflation, growth, taxes, crime and national security.
Try this motto on for size: “We can do better.”
Delusional?
Perhaps.
In a state where the GOP’s political DNA has been systematically mutated by the cult of Trump’s personality, it may be too late for anyone in the Idaho Republican orbit to act.
But just because they’re in denial doesn’t make it any less true. — M.T.