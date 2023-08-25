It was news in South Dakota this week, a state that has become as red as Donald Trump’s neckties, that the state’s two Republican U.S. senators won’t be attending an upcoming Trump rally scheduled in the Black Hills.

Among those RSVPing regrets is John Thune, the No. 2 Republican leader in the Senate. Thune and South Dakota’s other GOP senator, Mike Rounds, have done what few other high-profile Republicans have done — think Idaho’s Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch or Wyoming’s John Barasso, for example — and finally put distance between themselves and the party’s cult leader.

