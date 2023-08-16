“There ain’t no way to hide your lyin’ eyes.” — Eagles, 1975.
———
Former President Donald Trump has normalized lying in America. During his presidency, Trump lied to us more than 30,000 times, according to the Washington Post.
He’s not the ideal role model for presidents or any level of public servant. The 2020 election results are primary evidence.
Trump is a serial liar. Regrettably, his lies continue at a brisk pace and on a grander scale. His “big lie” claiming fraud in the 2020 election was rejected in 60 court cases, according to campaignlegal.org (bit.ly/3OEXpd8).
Trump’s lies are mega-sized mendacities, not the white lie variety. They feed his outsized ego, erode our nation’s moral fiber and pose a grave danger to our precious democracy.
His lies are dished out in social media rants and type screams through channels he controls. His speeches project scary instability.
One of the best college courses I took was titled “Persuasion.” We studied the many ways an audience could be manipulated using emotional tactics of fear, intimidation, stereotypes and highly charged verbiage. Sound familiar? Many crafty populists in history were prime purveyors of persuasive rhetoric.
Through Trump’s lyin’ eyes, we’re all victims, suckers and pawns of his enemies and the Deep State. His favorite targets are the media, judges, scientists, immigrants, educators, military, public servants and athletes; anyone who has challenged him or spoken truth to power. His loyalty to others can turn in a nanosecond if defection is hinted. Those who withhold endorsements are current targets of his wrath.
Trump recently attacked Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on his Truth Social platform for tacitly endorsing Ron DeSantis when, in fact, she has remained neutral, according to the Des Moines Register (bit.ly/3qpPmsO).
That’s one more lie, if you’re counting.
Trump’s penchant for fantasy, delusion and lying is the cornerstone of conspiracy theories that threaten our trust in American institutions and norms. Once the fantasies of conspiracy are unleashed, he moves on to exploit further untruths for selfish gains. In Trump’s case, it has been primarily political, but now his interests could simply be keeping him out of the slammer.
Consider for a moment that Trump’s dubious legal defense in the recent conspiracy indictments could center on the First Amendment. How ironic it is that a former president of the United States would admit to lying about the peaceful transfer of power as a thin reed of innocence. Certainly, we all recall times in our country’s history when our leaders would not openly admit to deceiving (conspiring against) Americans through lies.
Trump has perverted the basic freedom of free speech.
As it turns out, Trump lies to everybody, friend and foe.
To his friends, he lies so they will donate to his campaign when the money is really diverted to his legal defense fund. Imagine how you would feel if your pastor solicited funds for an orphanage in Bangladesh and then used your donation for a Viking cruise on the Danube? Betrayed perhaps? Grifter? Yes.
So why is it that Trump continues to gaslight America and retains more than a scintilla of partisan support? What does it say about you, me and our nation?
We’ve been fooled before but not at this scale. Richard Nixon deceived us, and he paid a price. The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution was fabricated as was the false evidence of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction.
The normal screens and filters of our democracy let us down in those instances. Now we have the Trump lies to confront.
With Trump, his manipulation of public sentiment through intemperate language is in plain sight over many years.
The walls are closing in on the MAGA serial liar. The judicial system, designed to treat all citizens equally, is demanding statements under oath with penalties for perjury. Wisely, the presiding judges are demanding that Trump not tamper with witnesses.
When a politician can pave the way to a party’s nomination through serial lying and is supported by a base that does not question the lies, then our democracy is truly in peril. History informs us that this is true.
When will we say enough is enough? If not now, when?
LaRocco, of Boise, represented Idaho’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1991-95.