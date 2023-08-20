For those of you not paying attention, Iranians have been provoking our Navy in international waters, just hoping we will fire the first shot. Fortunately, cooler heads have prevailed and our Navy continues to protect our borders from afar. One of the greatest tools in their arsenal is our submarine fleet.
Many have very little faith in our government’s ability to spend our tax dollars responsibly given the national debt is now just beyond $32 trillion. Today, roughly 46% of the public say they expect economic conditions to worsen in the next year while 36% expect conditions to be about as they are currently and 17% think the economy will improve. A large portion of our federal budget goes toward defense (12% of all federal spending and about 50% of discretionary spending). Military spending is always a hot button issue. But when I think about America’s enemies lurking around our coastal waters, I am glad for the expenditures being made on new equipment for our military, the kind that keeps them safer as they protect our borders.
One such expenditure in the works now is the USS Idaho SSN 799, which will be used in the defense of our nation for decades to come. A Virginia class nuclear attack submarine, she is cutting edge and high stealth. Much of the technology used in this sub was developed in Idaho at the Navy’s Acoustic Research Detachment Center in Bayview. She is expected to join the naval fleet by the spring of 2025.
Idaho’s history with submarines runs deep. At the onset of World War II, northern Idaho was chosen as a safe place to train sailors. Farragut Naval Training Center, now Farragut State Park, was established. Lake Pend Oreille is the nation’s deepest lake and it was considered a great place to train sailors, far from the possibility of coastal attack. In later years, the depth of the lake and its location made it perfect for submarine development. Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls also has a link to submarine service. In the early 1950s, the very first full-scale prototype nuclear plant for shipboard use was developed to test the feasibility of using nuclear power on submarines.
The initial reactor design for the USS Idaho was evaluated at INL.
For years nuclear engineering officers were trained at INL.
The USS Idaho will be used in many different capacities: gathering intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, carrier protection, mine detection and laying, as well as special operations such as SEAL team insertions.
It has been more than 100 years since a ship was commissioned to bear the name of Idaho.
In 1919, the USS Idaho BB42 began her journey and served with distinction in World War II, participating in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa as well as being present at the formal surrender of the Japanese Empire at Tokyo Bay in 1945.
Former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne chairs the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee Advisory Board for the new sub. Charged with raising funds for the commissioning ceremony, which the Navy does not pay for, Kempthorne and his committee, (which includes the submariner who lives at my house) have been busy raising public awareness regarding the new sub throughout Idaho.
The committee also has been charged with raising funds to provide scholarships for the crew and families of the men and women who will serve on the sub. Establishing a relationship between these brave sailors and Idaho citizens is a high priority and, as the commissioning approaches, you are likely to see more of this group as they travel throughout the state visiting with service organizations and educating students about the submarine service. They have had great success with fundraising as Idahoans have generously opened their hearts and wallets.
During the ceremony, the sub will be christened not with the traditional bottle of champagne but, uniquely, with a bottle of Idaho waters collected from our lakes and rivers.
I couldn’t be more proud.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.