Land Board should consider restrictive covenants on sales

,

 ALINE GALE

For those of you not paying attention, Iranians have been provoking our Navy in international waters, just hoping we will fire the first shot. Fortunately, cooler heads have prevailed and our Navy continues to protect our borders from afar. One of the greatest tools in their arsenal is our submarine fleet.

Many have very little faith in our government’s ability to spend our tax dollars responsibly given the national debt is now just beyond $32 trillion. Today, roughly 46% of the public say they expect economic conditions to worsen in the next year while 36% expect conditions to be about as they are currently and 17% think the economy will improve. A large portion of our federal budget goes toward defense (12% of all federal spending and about 50% of discretionary spending). Military spending is always a hot button issue. But when I think about America’s enemies lurking around our coastal waters, I am glad for the expenditures being made on new equipment for our military, the kind that keeps them safer as they protect our borders.