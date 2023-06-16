Unlike Tribune’s ‘solution,’ Legislature provided tax relief for all Idahoans

It is disappointing that the June 11 editorial in the Lewiston Tribune criticized me for the property tax relief the Idaho Legislature provided to all property taxpayers when we overrode the governor’s veto of House Bill 292.

Unfortunately, the solution proposed by the Tribune’s editorial — increasing the Homestead Exemption for owner-occupied homes — provides no net property tax reduction at all. It would simply shift the growing property tax burden from one type of property taxpayer to another (and partially, back to owner-occupied homes) by increasing property tax levy rates to account for the lost taxable value. The owners of some owner-occupied residential property would see a reduction in their property taxes, it is true. But every penny of these reductions would result in an increase in someone else’s property taxes.