It is disappointing that the June 11 editorial in the Lewiston Tribune criticized me for the property tax relief the Idaho Legislature provided to all property taxpayers when we overrode the governor’s veto of House Bill 292.
Unfortunately, the solution proposed by the Tribune’s editorial — increasing the Homestead Exemption for owner-occupied homes — provides no net property tax reduction at all. It would simply shift the growing property tax burden from one type of property taxpayer to another (and partially, back to owner-occupied homes) by increasing property tax levy rates to account for the lost taxable value. The owners of some owner-occupied residential property would see a reduction in their property taxes, it is true. But every penny of these reductions would result in an increase in someone else’s property taxes.
So people who rent their homes (who generally have lower incomes) would see an increase in their rent when the owner of their property passes along the increased property taxes, as inevitably happens.
The farmers struggling to keep the family farm going amidst uncertain agricultural markets, supply chains and weather would see their property taxes increase.
The small businesses that made it through COVID-19 by the skin of their teeth, and are still trying to dig out of the hole, would see their property taxes increase.
And ironically, less affluent homeowners, whose homes are worth less than $250,000, also would see their property taxes increase.
This is not a real solution. It simply shoves the problem of increasing property taxes onto someone else’s plate.
Instead, HB 292 is written to provide meaningful property tax relief to all property taxpayers, with an emphasis on all owner-occupied residential property. While the total amount of property tax relief will not be known for certain until after the state fiscal year ends June 30, the numbers are currently well on track to provide a total of $375 million in property tax relief statewide, using a combination of surplus funds and ongoing revenues that are not needed for state government operations.
Keep in mind, though, that the state neither collects nor spends property taxes. Citizens will have to attend their local government budget hearings to ensure their property taxes are not increased to such a degree that it swallows the relief provided by the Idaho Legislature.
Of the $375 million in relief, $190 million would go toward reducing property taxes for owner-occupied residential property. And unlike the “solution” proposed by the Tribune’s editorial, this relief would not exclude the working class owners of working class homes.
Another $50 million would go toward reducing property taxes for all property taxpayers. This relief still would apply to owners of owner-occupied residential property, but also would include all other classes of property, such as agricultural, commercial, industrial and residential rental properties.
The last category would provide $135 million in property tax relief by buying down property tax levies for school bonds and school supplemental levies. Like the $50 million, this relief would apply to all classes of property.
The vast majority of school districts have one or both of these types of levies. For the few that do not, the school district would place its share of this money in a facility reserve fund, which would help to relieve the need for a future bond or plant facility levy.
This is what real property tax relief looks like, not the shift and shaft approach proposed by the Tribune’s editorial. Idahoans have worked hard together through challenging times to create this state revenue surplus. They all deserve to enjoy its benefits.
Moyle, R-Star, is speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives