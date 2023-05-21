One of the greatest fantasies of the environmental groups is that most of the Western U.S. was a vast wilderness area untouched, uninhabited and untrammeled by man. They would have you believe that all of those conditions ended once the European immigrants arrived and began to inhabit and develop the abundant land and resources. They consider those actions, then and now, to be a destruction of the natural world and that only by completely banning and removing human activities from our forests and rangelands can the land be restored.

It is a complete illusion on their part, though. Their belief and advocacy are a total denial of reality and the overwhelming archeological evidence that shows the extent of human activity throughout the entire area since the end of the last ice age. But this view is to be expected, since these groups never let the science get in the way of their preferred narrative.