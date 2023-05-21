One of the greatest fantasies of the environmental groups is that most of the Western U.S. was a vast wilderness area untouched, uninhabited and untrammeled by man. They would have you believe that all of those conditions ended once the European immigrants arrived and began to inhabit and develop the abundant land and resources. They consider those actions, then and now, to be a destruction of the natural world and that only by completely banning and removing human activities from our forests and rangelands can the land be restored.
It is a complete illusion on their part, though. Their belief and advocacy are a total denial of reality and the overwhelming archeological evidence that shows the extent of human activity throughout the entire area since the end of the last ice age. But this view is to be expected, since these groups never let the science get in the way of their preferred narrative.
The 1964 Wilderness Act defines wilderness as follows: “A wilderness, ... is hereby recognized as an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain. An area of ... undeveloped Federal land retaining its primeval character and influence, without permanent improvements or human habitation, which is protected and managed so as to preserve its natural conditions and which generally appears to have been affected primarily by the forces of nature, with the imprint of man’s work substantially unnoticeable ...”
That definition though is in direct contradiction of the evidence.
In an article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, April 19, 2021, titled: “People have shaped most of terrestrial nature for at least 12,000 years” by Erle C. Ellis and others, the following conclusions can be found:
“Archaeological and paleoecological evidence shows that by 10,000 years before the common era, all human societies employed varying degrees of ecologically transformative land use practices, including burning, hunting, species propagation, domestication, cultivation, and others that have left long-term legacies across the terrestrial biosphere.”
“Even 12,000 years ago, nearly three quarters of Earth’s land was inhabited and therefore shaped by human societies ...”
“Lands now characterized as ‘natural,’ ‘intact,’ and ‘wild’ generally exhibit long histories of use, ... and current global patterns of vertebrate species richness and key biodiversity areas are more strongly associated with past patterns of land use than with present ones in regional landscapes now characterized as natural.”
Looking at areas closer to home, an April 2018 article by Rebecca Hein titled, “Alpine Lives of Ancient People: High-Mountain Archeology in Wyoming” published by the Wyoming State Historical Society, details the high mountain archeology projects in the Teton, Wind River and Absaroka ranges that have been ongoing for nearly 50 years. Their findings, along with similar ones in Colorado and California, indicate that humans have been living, for extended periods of time, in those mountains with elevations of more than 8,000 feet from as long as 10,000 years ago, up into the 1850s.
During that time, they’ve shaped the ecosystems of those areas. Quoting Lawrence Todd, Colorado State University professor emeritus of anthropology. “We’ve constructed a fiction that mountains/wilderness are landscapes that have had only a limited, transient human presence, ... the archaeological record indicates that native peoples have been a key component of mountain ecosystems and mountains have been important components of human socio-cultural systems.”
No matter where you go in the world and no matter the level of technology they possess, humankind will act rationally and modify their area’s environment to provide the food, security and comfort that will enhance their lives.
In our region, the Nez Perce peoples used fire, transplanted beneficial plants from one area to another and adopted horse technology to make their lives better. These actions changed and modified the forests, prairies, waters and wildlife that we have today. Similar actions throughout history have occurred across the North and South American continents.
The upshot of this is that when the environmental groups want to create the “Great Wild” in major portions of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National forests, go to court to remove livestock grazing off of all federal lands or sue to block a timber sale while claiming that these actions are necessary to restore these areas to their “natural, untouched state,” what they are doing is perpetuating the myth that the landscape would be better served without man’s influence. The evidence is quite clear and extensive though, that such a scenario hasn’t been in place for eons and that the landscape was only briefly in a “pristine” condition.
“I loathe that word ‘pristine.’ There have been no pristine systems on this planet for thousands of years,” says Kawika Winter, an Indigenous biocultural ecologist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. “Humans and nature can co-exist, and both can thrive.”
I don’t want to see or hear an ATV at the end of every forest or mountain trail anymore than anyone else. And the land has to be treated with respect and within its biological capability. But taking all human activity off the land imposes conditions that espouse an agenda and ignores the hard science and what the environment requires.
“Pristine wilderness” is a major tenant within the environmental movement. It is, however, nothing more than the whisper of a myth. Perhaps it’s time for them to leave their fantasy world and join us here in the real one.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.