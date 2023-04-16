You’ve all been there.
Your car is nickel-and-diming you to death.
A year ago, the power steering unit broke.
Six months later, it was the air conditioning.
A failed mass airflow sensor left you stranded along a rural highway as winter was beginning.
You need new brakes and struts.
The door latch barely functions.
Oh, and your mechanic has warned you about a potential problem with its transmission.
So you face a choice: Buy a new car one part at a time, even with doubts about its dependability on longer road trips.
Or replace it with a newer model that offers a reliable drive train, new safety features, improved fuel economy and the latest engineering innovations.
Of course, it means taking on a loan and renewing the monthly car payments you’ve avoided these past few years.
That’s the situation facing patrons of the Clarkston School District as they contemplate how to address their community’s aging high school.
They can vote to pass a $79 million bond for a new high school by the April 25 deadline to vote by mail.
Or they can spend almost as much fixing what they have — a school that was built for an era presided over by President Dwight Eisenhower.
The boiler is so old that when it breaks down — which happens frequently enough — there are no replacement parts. The district has to retrofit or create replacements. It’s invested at least $30,000 in repairs and it still threatens to break down during the winter.
The newest roof on the high school was built in 1988.
The electrical system is so maxed out that circuit breakers are constantly tripping — even though expanding demand for educational electronic devices shows no sign of slowing down.
Add to that the price of lost opportunities.
With physical space so limited, the school is forced to turn away one welding student for every two admitted.
If the school opts to use a classroom for an occupational class such as certified nursing assistant training, that means putting on hold programs like firefighting, emergency medical technicians, medical record keeping and cooperative programs with local industries that put students in a position to be able to do on-the-job training.
Your eyes may glaze over when educators talk about building space for collaborative teaching. But the days of a teacher lecturing at the front of a classroom while students passively listen are long gone.
And while you’re at it, a cafeteria that cannot accommodate the entire student body may not sound like much to you. But to students who endured social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the chance to gather in one place is important.
Across the region, students are not hampered by such limitations. Attending school in more up-to-date facilities will give them a competitive advantage against Clarkston’s graduates.
None of this is to say building a new high school is easy or cheap. It will mean a sacrifice at a time of financial hardship.
To some degree, Clarkston homeowners have been in the position of the person whose aged car is paid off. After the district’s bond on the school auditorium was cleared about a decade ago, school taxes on a Clarkston home valued at $180,750 dropped to as little as $271.
Since then, however, the assessment on that home has doubled and school taxes have grown to $947 this year.
Pass the high school bond and those school taxes will rise by another $1,026.
Putting off the decision doesn’t make the problem disappear, however. It only means a more painful choice down the road. Had voters approved the last proposal in 2017, construction costs would have come in at $65 million. Are you willing to wait for six or 10 more years of inflation in construction costs?
Meanwhile, the people behind this bond issue are making what may be an unprecedented good faith effort at raising private capital — possibly as much as $10 million — that could reduce the bite on the taxpayer.
This is what an investment looks like — one that will pay dividends for students, the community and local economy.
Vote yes. — M.T.