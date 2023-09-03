The Lewiston Tribune’s guest editorial of Aug. 22 from the Yakima Herald-Republic rightly expresses concern about abridgement of First Amendment rights.

It reports that all five city police officers of Marion, Kan., raided the family-owned, local, weekly newspaper, the Marion County Record. They searched everything, and took papers, computers and cellphones. The police had a magistrate’s order. But so far, no explanation has been given of what they were looking for or what legal grounds justified the seizures. The police also took property not listed but necessary to continue publishing.