An unemployment rate of anything less than 3% is like music to a politician’s ear, especially to those lucky enough to sit in the Oval Office or a governor’s chair.

So, strike up the band with “Happy Days are Here Again,” and there will be no shortage of politicians lining up to take credit for a rate that’s in the range of 2.7%. Let’s celebrate with a statewide hoedown, and bring along some Tennessee cloggers to add to the flavor.