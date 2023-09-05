Two sets of numbers, from a small school district’s election in the Idaho panhandle last week, tell an important story and raise some worthwhile questions.

In the general election of 2021, Susan Brown won the zone 2 seat, and Keith Rutledge the zone 3 seat, of the West Bonner County School District board. Brown won with 176 votes out of a total 349 votes (for three candidates), and Rutledge won with 244 votes out of a total 481 votes (for two candidates). Each, in other words, won with slightly more than a majority of the vote in six precincts (one of which cast zero votes).