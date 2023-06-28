It’s graduation season. Imagine, for a moment, former President Donald J. Trump gave commencement remarks and advice to our region’s future leaders.
———
Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow School of Communication: And in conclusion, since 2016 the credibility of the press has been vigorously attacked. The fake news, enemy of the people, dishonest, corrupt, low-life reporters, bad people, human scum and some of the worst human beings you’ll ever meet make up your chosen profession. Be wary of those using anonymous sources, deploying woke fact checkers, probing for truth, posing tough questions at news conferences and reporting on political rallies. A media-savvy person could manipulate voters using fear, conspiracy theories, misinformation, nicknames and emotion.
University of Idaho College of Law: And in conclusion, the credibility of the judiciary and legal profession has been diminished recently as a strategy to prop up authoritarian figures. You may be asked by some clients to file frivolous lawsuits, aggressively delay proceedings, relentlessly sue and countersue. Those very clients may attack jurists, demean the judiciary in general and claim selective persecution. Be wary of those clients who believe they are above the law. Your reputation and livelihood could be at stake. One caution: Exceptions to the attorney-client privilege can get dicey if there’s a crime involved.
Lewis-Clark State College: And in conclusion, beware of political grifters who claim victimhood and selective persecution to scam you for your money and vote. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised by those claiming the government is the greatest threat to our democracy. Unscrupulous politicians are waiting to pounce on the public’s unfamiliarity with the complexities of our electoral process.
The norms of our democracy have been set aside for political gain.
Grangeville High School: And in conclusion, don’t ever concede ... anything. This approach has served me well all the way to the presidency and beyond. Many Americans still believe I won in 2020 because I never called my opponent to congratulate him. A peaceful transfer of power is not the goal. Winning is the goal. This approach applies to everything you do: sports, chess, debates, honor code, etc. Stand your ground and control the message. For example, you can blame un-principled referees or biased judges. Attacking the system in general, slurring foreign contractors, claiming political corruption, condemning the deep state, calling out woke administrators can be effective using selective media outlets. Use every tool in your arsenal ... but don’t concede and shake hands with your opponent.
Boise State University, ROTC graduates: And in conclusion, we share defense backgrounds. I attended a military high school. During the Vietnam War, our family doctor suddenly discovered my bone spurs allowing me to stay riveted on my father’s business. However, I was your commander in chief. Now I have an armed militia at the ready. To stay current on some national security matters, I have willfully retained classified documents and shared them with others who also didn’t have a need for access. Your military service undoubtedly will require a high-level security clearance. When you take secret documents home, keep them in your gun safe or a secure bathroom. Deranged prosecutors are conducting witch hunts in their attempt to protect national security. If they come after me, they’ll come after you. Thank you for your service.
———
The themes shared in these imagined commencement segments assault the safeguards, norms and very foundations buttressing our democracy. Our youth must be able to discern the truth from political purveyors of lies.
This denigration of our democratic institutions accelerated exponentially with Donald J. Trump and continues to this day. We all must do better.
LaRocco, of Boise, represented Idaho's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1991-95.