This editorial was published in the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
Let’s put this in the simplest, most relatable terms: Why can’t politics be thought of more like a marriage?
An idealistic thought? Perhaps. Please hear us out. What are some of the characteristics of a strong, successful marriage?
It takes communication. That doesn’t involve verbal battles, pointing fingers/passing blame, mocking/putting down each other. It takes active listening, give and take, “parroting” each other to ensure points are understood, among other things. When you get down to it, good communication is absolutely essential in a marriage.
It takes admiration and respect. It takes commitment. It takes an ability to deal with crises and stress. It takes responsibility — taking responsibility for good and bad decisions, especially the bad ones and learning from those mistakes.
It takes (be prepared — here comes a nasty word in political circles these days) ... compromise. It takes disagreeing better. Spencer Cox has served since 2021 as the 18th governor of Utah. He’s a moderate Republican in a heavily Republican-dominated state, much like Idaho. He’s also the chairperson of the National Governors Association. He’s come up with an initiative called “Disagree Better.”
The introduction on the webpage (nga.org/disagree-better) says,“Americans are concerned and deeply exhausted by the hyperpartisanship and polarization in our country, and rightly so. We’ve forgotten how to persuade without hating each other.”
Sounds like a bad marriage, doesn’t it? “But our nation’s history shows there’s a better way,” the introduction continues,“and we all need to relearn how to Disagree Better.”
The Disagree Better page goes on to outline steps toward making the situation — the marriage, if you will — turn around. There are words of wisdom there that need to be heeded.
“Americans need to disagree better. And by that we don’t mean that we need to be nicer to each other, although that’s helpful. We need to learn to disagree in a way that allows us to find solutions and solve problems instead of endlessly bickering.
“The ‘exhausted majority’ of Americans want this, and the science is clear about interventions that reduce polarization. As doers and builders, governors are in a unique position to model what healthy conflict looks like.
“The Disagree Better initiative will look at the problems of polarization, elevate the solutions that groups around the country are already implementing, and feature governors showing what disagreeing better looks like. Through public debates, service projects, public service announcements and a variety of other tactics, Americans will see a more positive and optimistic way of working through our problems.
“We’re also going to put these principles to work on a real-world policy challenge that needs resolution: the longtime stalemate over immigration. In collaboration with the business community and other stakeholders, our hope is to find enough consensus among governors to identify common principles around immigration policy.
“We know that conflict resolution takes work and involves difficult conversations. It’s much easier to sow division than to persuade or find solutions. But we also know that no one ever changed someone’s mind by attacking them.
“Through healthy conflict, we’re confident that we can find common ground and improve our families, our communities and our nation. Together,we can disagree better.”
That really does sound like what’s involved in building a healthy marriage. Few if any marriages are absolutely perfect. It takes a lot of work, a lot of effort, a lot of caring, a lot of (here comes that word again) ... compromise. The time is now to turn this “marriage” around. It starts right here. The ring that’s involved here is the United States of America.We can work to make things better or we can allow the “marriage”to crumble, let the ring slip off our fingers.
Each one of us has a part in this. We can “disagree better” in our daily conversations. Social media hasn’t done us any favors as far as political interaction goes, so we can choose to “disagree better” there.
One thing that we have seen here in the past week is that there is some real truth to the term “the ‘exhausted majority’ of Americans,”even locally. We’re seeing more Republicans — lifelong Republicans — showing concern and outright disgust over political power plays and gamesmanship, and they want that to change. Now. And there are ways Democrats need to learn that lesson as well. Just like a spouse, no one person or party is perfect.
That must be recognized. This “marriage” that involves the USA depends on it — on a local, state and national level. Bravo for “Disagree Better.”