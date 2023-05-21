Talk about sour grapes.
The very people who have prospered under Idaho’s rigged closed Republican primary are crying foul at the prospect of reopening the election system.
Attorney General Raul Labrador calls it a bad idea “coming from liberal outside groups.”
Idaho Republican Party Chairperson Dorothy Moon says this is the work of a “leftist group” that is “importing leftist ideas from Oakland or Brooklyn.”
And freshman Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, declared: “War is upon us.”
For nearly a decade, Idahoans have labored under a one-party system that hands control of that party’s nomination process to a sliver of voters as small as 17% of the voting-age population. And by the time the rest of Idaho’s voters show up in the general election, they can do little more than ratify the results.
Who cares if that doesn’t work for you? It works just fine for the ideological fringe who have a disproportionate say about running things in the Gem State.
As Idaho’s elected leadership has moved more to the right, it has grown less responsive to — even contemptuous of — the more diverse electorate. Armed with such political impunity, the GOP-led Legislature even went so far as to attempt repealing the right of citizens to circumvent lawmakers through the initiative process. Only the Idaho Supreme Court stopped them.
None of this was an accident.
Labrador, then a state lawmaker, and his allies within the GOP did not like Idaho’s traditional open primary because it put them at a disadvantage against more reasonable candidates.
In private, a voter could choose the primary in which to vote — Democrat or Republican — and then help nominate that party’s candidates for the fall.
Nobody was clamoring for change, so Republicans took the voters — in the person of then-Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa — to court. They argued that under the First Amendment’s right of free association, the GOP could set its own primary election rules. Federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill agreed.
Armed with that leverage, the GOP activists imposed surrender terms: For the first time in recent memory, voters had to publicly declare allegiance to the GOP in order to vote in the primary. Democrats were excluded. And a series of obstacles, such as public disclosure of one’s party affiliation, discouraged some independents and moderates from participating.
Now a group calling itself Idahoans for Open Primaries is waging an initiative campaign to reverse course. If approved by the voters next year, their plan would:
Establish a top-four primary. Voters of any affiliation can vote for any candidate, and the top four candidates — regardless of party label — would advance into the general election in November.
Create an instant runoff — or ranked-choice voting — election in November. Now used in Alaska, Maine and — possibly — in Nevada, the system empowers voters to state their first, second and third preferences. If no candidate wins an outright majority, the least successful drops out and the second and third preferences are split among the candidates who remain until someone reaches a majority.
To call this the work of outside leftists is a flat-out lie. Some of the people involved in this effort are native Idahoans who have been involved in decades of public service. If anything, they represent Idaho’s Republican mainstream — which is more than you can say about Labrador, Moon and Lenney.
But beyond posting comments on social media, these three have refused to answer followup questions posed to them by the Idaho Capital Sun.
Can you blame them?
Labrador’s office is charged with conducting a legal review of the proposed initiative. He certainly does not want to explain how he can do that in good faith when he was involved in rigging the game in the first place. Besides, he now has openly displayed his bias against reform.
Both in her run as a state lawmaker, her attempt to become secretary of state and in her current role, Moon has chosen to play intra-party politics. Better than most, she knows how dominant the Idaho GOP is. So who does Moon think she’s kidding when she claims opening the primary will lead to the election of Democrats in a state where the Democratic brand is toxic? There just aren’t that many Democrats around.
And Lenney must be confused. He said reforming the primary system would lead to “ballot initiatives to legalize weed, and then, abortion.”
Primaries are held in the spring and nominate people for elective office. Initiatives appear on the November ballot and have nothing to do with the election of individuals.
But he is betraying this concern: A closed primary has produced candidates who are out of step with Idahoans’ preferences on marijuana and reproductive rights.
Here’s one more question for all of them: What are you afraid of? — M.T.