It’s one thing for the Idaho Legislature to champion individual rights above public health.
Thanks to that attitude, Idaho has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country — fifth from the bottom at 56%. And not surprisingly, it has one of the nation’s higher COVID-19 death rates — 302 per 100,000 population compared to Washington state, with 205 deaths per 100,000 population, or Oregon, with 220 deaths per 100,000 population.
In Washington state, someone who went unvaccinated was between 2.6 and 5.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 — and between 2.8 and 6 times more likely to die of the disease than someone who had received at least one booster.
But nobody — not President Joe Biden, not the state’s hospitals and not its major employers — was going to tell Idahoans they had to get a shot in order to work, take a trip or join a large gathering of people, not as long as the Idaho Legislature had anything to say about it.
Now come Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, with something entirely new.
No longer are they advocating individual rights. To them, it doesn’t matter if, after considering the risks and rewards, someone chooses to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Under a bill they introduced last week, any person — presumably a physician, a nurse or pharmacist — who gives you an messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine will be guilty of a misdemeanor, carrying a fine and/or a jail sentence.
Believe or not, the liberty-loving Republicans on the House Health and Welfare Committee introduced it.
Why?
Perhaps they’ve become the willing dupes of conspiracy theories. One holds that mRNA changes DNA, which is physically impossible. The mRNA vaccine has one protein that provokes the body’s immune response.
Or they’re under the delusion that people are dropping dead from the vaccine. If the reports debunking that conspiracy theory haven’t convinced you, how about your own experience in this post-vaccine era?
They seem to think the vaccine was “fast-tracked” but it has the full approval of the Food and Drug Administration.
In any event, Nichols and Boyle know what’s best. They are determined to interfere with a modern medical miracle.
It was the mRNA technology that fueled one of former President Donald Trump’s greatest achievements — the “Operation Warp Speed” development of a vaccine in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. By some estimates, the vaccine prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths.
It has the potential to deliver more advances.
MRNA technology is being studied as a remedy for influenza.
It may offer hope against the Zika virus, which if spread from a pregnant woman to her baby can lead to microcephaly, serious brain damage and other birth defects.
MRNA could offer a vaccination against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is the most common reason young children wind up hospitalized.
Because of its ability to trigger a targeted immune response, mRNA may allow a body to attack melanoma, small cell lung cancer, lymphoma and ovarian cancer. Research is underway.
There’s also the potential that mRNA could block zoonotic diseases — those that jump from animals to humans.
Nichols and Boyle don’t much like that idea, either. Their bill would penalize use of an mRNA vaccine in “any other mammal in this state.”
Who’s being put at risk here?
Certainly not the people who choose to go unvaccinated against COVID-19. A vaccinated person does not transmit the virus. The mRNA vaccine involves one strip of protein. A virus contains 29 different proteins.
Besides, if Nichols and Boyle want to interfere with individual choices that carry risks for others, why not ban cigarettes, alcohol or gun sales?
Although the most extreme example, the Nichols-Boyle bill is only the latest in a growing string of bills that interfere with the doctor-patient relationship in a state where there are already too many patients and too few doctors. This won’t help.
So where’s the Idaho Freedom Foundation in all of this?
Isn’t it the IFF that champions the rights of the individual while abhorring the creation of more government?
Granted, Nichols and Boyle are friendly with the Freedom Foundation. The foundation’s Freedom Index ranks Nichols at 83% and Boyle comes in at 86%.
But what would you call this legislative Frankenstein?
As of Wednesday, the IFF was silent on the measure.
Come on, Freedom Foundation. Rate this one a negative-9. Strike a blow for liberty. — M.T.