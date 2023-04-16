A major detrimental factor influencing how medicine is now practiced is the emergence of outside owners, through private equity, of health care providers such as nursing homes, hospitals and medical practices.
Maximizing return on investment is the objective. Doing that with health care providers, I think, has led to a greater focus on profits at the expense of patient care.
A March 21 report published by the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen stated: “... They seek exorbitant returns ... of 20%-30% per year. This partially occurs by allowing minimal time with the doctor.
“The conflict between providers’ obligations to provide the best care, and ... for maximized returns is clear. ‘You can’t serve two masters — patients and investors.’ The damage that private equity has wrought on Americans’ health care from cradle to grave, has become a life-or-death situation.” Some will say socialized medicine is the solution, but it has an even worse record.
Interference in medical practice gained momentum with the intrusion of pharmaceutical companies and the revolving door of Big Pharma executives in government agencies. When President Dwight Eisenhower described the corrupting influence of the military-industrial complex, he was fearful of a group of elites assuming power. Today it is the pharmaceutical-government-social media complex.
One recent example of its power is forbidding the use of a Food and Drug Administration-approved drug used billions of times with proven efficacy and safety.
Pharmaceutical companies provide funding for much of our medical research and they reserve the right to evaluate and revise the research results in the published article. Noncompliant researchers are faced with a decrease or loss of further funding, hindering physicians’ attempts to get their patients well by using truthful information. Conscientious editors of the New England Journal of Medical and the Lancet had previously lamented the degradation of independent research.
Pharmaceutical companies also provide about 60% of medical journals’ income by buying the reprints of the article they “sponsored” and providing royalties. Relatively few newly marketed drugs have any benefit, but the rest are still marketed. Drug costs often bankrupt the patient. Why can the same drugs be purchased outside the U.S. for a fraction of the cost?
Also interfering with patient access to true information is the collusion of social media, including YouTube and Twitter (prior to its acquisition by Elon Musk), along with the mainstream television and print media with governing entities. There’s the example of the FBI holding weekly meetings with social media. Who benefits when accurate information is blocked? Follow the money.
The social media entities have community guidelines and posting rules that are intentionally vague, so censorship occurs.
A consensus is simply declared and subsequent true information is labeled as misinformation.
When official public health entities — such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization — disagree about such things as the efficacy of remdesivir, the mode of a virus transmission or whether COVID-19 vaccines are necessary for children and teens, which one will be investigated for disrupting public confidence in medicine?
Both the CDC and WHO often have dispensed misinformation that contradicts medical science. They have denigrated Vitamin D but promoted ineffective and dangerous face masks and lockdowns.
As the faces of public health, the CDC and WHO have caused distrust in medicine.
In my March 19 column, I wrote about the interference experienced by medical doctors and physician assistants that has compromised their ability to treat patients as individuals.
Many medical practitioners are fearful of having their licenses or specialty certification revoked by regulatory agencies.
For example, the Texas Medical Board suspended the license of ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Eric Hensen for not telling his patients to wear ineffective masks, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough for misinformation and ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Mary Talley Bowden for prescribing ivermectin off-label.
The Washington State Medical Commission also is after physicians for similar reasons. The commission is after me for publishing “disinformation” they consider harmful to patients’ trust in medical care.
If possible, would the Washington commission charge the WHO and CDC?
Doctors who, by using their clinical experience and judgment, didn’t follow what I believe are mostly inadequate — but mandated — protocols, are besieged by the Federation of State Medical Boards and the American Board of Medical Specialists. These boards seem to ignore the continually evolving and available evidence. Instead, they are adopting an ideology of punishment.
What they have declared to be misinformation is now known as truth.
Science that can’t be questioned is propaganda.
Never before have medical doctors and physician assistants experienced regulatory agencies that fail to adhere to the Nuremberg Codes and the Hippocratic Oath. Both are for the patients’ benefit. The codes are designed to ensure patients give informed consent for their treatment.
Severe penalties were authorized for those violating these.
The current Hippocratic Oath is so watered down from the one I took 55 years ago that it may be that some current doctors don’t feel very obligated to follow it.
Early treatment, the forever standard of care, was ignored, but illogical mandates were followed. This often resulted in the hospitalization of the unfortunate patient, with death too frequently the result of bad policies and incentives.
Consider the case of 29-year-old Grace Schara of Wisconsin. A Down syndrome patient whose physician independently designated her as “do not resuscitate” against her family’s directives, she died from ordered drugs that were known to cause respiratory failure.
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (Ascension) and some staff will now get to partake in a malpractice suit filed by her parents.
In 1996, David Sackett, the father of evidence-based medicine, co-authored an article about it.
He stated there wasn’t much true evidence-based medicine.
It is desperately needed now.
Real evidence-based medicine requires nonbiased, randomized controlled trials.
The real gold standard of evidence-based medicine is an analysis, called a meta-analysis, of many randomized controlled trials.
Once clinical evidence shows a treatment works, then conducting randomized controlled trials becomes unethical because the control group, which didn’t get the treatment, is condemned to poor results or death.
Even former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director and presidential chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci agreed with that view in 2020.
Assuming patients want transparency to obtain medical information in order to make a truly informed consent, their doctors must be permitted to provide patients what is required by the Nuremberg Codes and Hippocratic Oath — without retribution.
My eventual epitaph won’t say: “He died with his medical license and board certification intact, but a wimp.”
Instead, let it read: “He died a Christian man and doctor, defending the First Amendment and patient rights.”
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.