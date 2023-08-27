When Moscow & Pullman Building Supply owner Tyler Garrett sought to stop the University of Idaho from bringing Home Depot to town as a competitor, he was a man without a seat at the table.

Before him was an eight-member Idaho State Board of Education with half of its members — Linda Clark, Bill Gilbert, David Hill and Kurt Liebich — representing Boise. A fifth, former state Sen. Shawn Keough, of Sandpoint, occupies the Panhandle’s traditional seat at the table. The Magic Valley has Cally Roach, of Fairfield, and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, of Oakley. And rounding out the list is eastern Idaho’s member, Cindy Siddoway, of Terreton.