On the morning of April 9, one of the Northwest’s largest cross-governmental efforts in recent years — involving the the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fish and Game Department, Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department — got underway in a rural area in eastern Idaho, along Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot.

The objective: Moving about 600 elk to the east side of the freeway, some distance from people and traffic.

