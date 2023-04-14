An old slam against Idaho claims that the state is constantly striving to degrade itself in order to become “the Mississippi of the West,” Mississippi being dead last in national rankings for education spending and attainment, not to mention poverty rates and other widely accepted indicators of social and physical health.

For a while in the 1980s and 1990s — from the governorships of Cecil Andrus, a Democrat, to Dirk Kempthorne, a Republican — there seemed to be a broad consensus that a state defined by white water rivers and giant baked potatoes could, by maintaining a relentless focus on improving educational attainment, growing higher education opportunities, increasing vaccination rates and generally avoiding divisive culture wars, avoid being the “Mississippi of the West.”