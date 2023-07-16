Boy, you folks in Washington state are so lucky. The summer temperatures are so much cooler over there across the border than they are here in Idaho.

What’s that you say? It isn’t any cooler there this summer than it is over here? How can that be? You’re paying 70 cents to a buck more per gallon for fuel, thanks to the passage of the Climate Commitment Act, which is the carbon tax legislation passed by the Legislature in 2021. So how come you’re not getting those cooler temperatures? Yes, I know that during the May 17, 2021, Climate Commitment Act bill-signing ceremony, Gov. Jay Inslee was adamant when he stated: “And don’t let anybody give you that swill that somehow it’s gonna increase prices.”