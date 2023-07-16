Boy, you folks in Washington state are so lucky. The summer temperatures are so much cooler over there across the border than they are here in Idaho.
What’s that you say? It isn’t any cooler there this summer than it is over here? How can that be? You’re paying 70 cents to a buck more per gallon for fuel, thanks to the passage of the Climate Commitment Act, which is the carbon tax legislation passed by the Legislature in 2021. So how come you’re not getting those cooler temperatures? Yes, I know that during the May 17, 2021, Climate Commitment Act bill-signing ceremony, Gov. Jay Inslee was adamant when he stated: “And don’t let anybody give you that swill that somehow it’s gonna increase prices.”
I’m also aware of the University of Washington study that concludes current and recent maintenance work on the refinery in Blaine, Wash., and the Olympic pipeline is impacting supply.
The problem is those statements and studies contradict what a carbon tax is designed to do. As pointed out by the Tax Policy Center, a think tank run by the left-leaning Urban Institute and Brookings Institution, the goal of taxing carbon dioxide emissions is to encourage “people, businesses and government to produce less of them. Increased prices are not a side effect of a tax on carbon dioxide emissions — it is the goal.”
Those higher gas prices are a direct result of the first two quarterly carbon dioxide emissions allowance auctions that were held this past February and May. Those two auctions alone have produced almost double the $460 million of revenue projected for the fiscal year that started July 1. Not surprisingly, fuel companies that are paying those high prices are passing along their increased costs to customers. All corporations of any type pass on their costs to the consumer which, in this case, means substantially higher fuel prices. But that is an inconvenient truth that Inslee and the Democrat-dominated Legislature chose to ignore.
So where does that leave the average Washington state resident?
Well, if you’re not close to the Idaho border, then you’re going to pay those higher fuel prices and that money is going to come directly out of your current budget. For those folks living paycheck to paycheck, they will make the decision between new school clothes for their children or purchasing the fuel necessary to go to work. For those who do live close to the border — Pullman let’s say — they’ll come over the border into Moscow and fill up at the Nom Nom station by the Palouse Empire Mall before they go back to Washington.
What we’ll never know is if those Washington border residents who have been advocating for a carbon tax will have the strength of their convictions to continue making their fuel purchases in Washington or will they act rationally and come over the border into Idaho?
We’re also going to continue seeing the dispute between the Washington Department of Ecology and the fuel suppliers that are having to deal with the fuel exemption for farmers. Currently the Department of Ecology asserts that it has provided enough guidance to fuel suppliers for them to deal with the exemption requirements. The fuel suppliers contend that the state hasn’t provided enough information on how to track the fuel exemption from the refinery to the end-use farmer. So they are not providing the fuel exemption to the farming operations.
All of which means that currently the farmer has to pay the higher nonexempt fuel price while the Department of Ecology launches a study into the cap-and-trade exemption issues. The group working on this issue will meet between now and September and issue a report sometime after that — a bit too late for this year’s harvesting and planting seasons.
Meanwhile, as Department of Ecology spokesperson Claire Boyte-White tells us: “If the exemptions are not accurately reported, there could be penalties.”
Enforcing regulations and assessing fines are what the Department of Ecology does best. Actual on-the-ground environmental improvements and helping companies comply with the regulations are way down on their list.
The national and regional advocates of a carbon tax presuppose a very clear law along with an efficient and well-informed bureaucracy to administer that law. The law itself would be revenue neutral and would provide verifiable results that are higher in value then the cost paid by the taxpayers and residents.
The Climate Commitment Act and the Department of Ecology do neither of these things.
The Department of Ecology passes the buck on what to do to comply with the law and the act itself offers no direct rebates or definitive benefits to the people funding the act through higher fuel prices. You will, however, be funding environmental justice and the expansion of the Department of Ecology’s air monitoring network in overburdened communities highly impacted by air pollution. What you’re not going to get is the cooler temperatures that the carbon tax advocates say is so necessary for our planet’s survival.
So as you pump the nation’s highest priced fuel into your vehicle while deciding how much you can afford to pay for your daughter’s shoes or what type of food you’ll be putting on the table this week, you can give thanks to Inslee and the Legislature for forcing those decisions on you.
Enjoy those cooler summer temperatures though. You’re certainly paying enough for them.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.
