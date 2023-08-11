When Tom Foley lost reelection in 1994 — Foley represented Spokane and eastern Washington in Congress for 30 years and eventually became speaker of the House — the guy who beat him helped make conservative firebrand Newt Gingrich the new speaker. What an awful swap.

If you’re old enough to remember that election — watershed seems hardly adequate as a description of what the outcome foretold — you might recall the sharp, ugly attacks launched on Foley and many other Democrats by Gingrich and his acolytes including, most importantly, on hard right talk radio.