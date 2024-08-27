OPINION: Oregon and Idaho voters to vote on ‘un-gaming’ the elections

Across the border in Oregon, voters this fall are considering whether to approve a ballot issue that would set up a statewide system of ranked choice voting. The bases of support and opposition for that idea are a lot different than they are in Idaho, where voters are about to make a similar decision.

The Oregon measure was developed and put on the ballot not by an independent group, but by the Legislature — the same type of governmental organization that in Idaho (in its majority at least) is fiercely in opposition to it. In Oregon, however, it is Democratic legislators who are in favor, with most Republicans in opposition.

But Republicans are not alone in opposing the Oregon measure. So are quite a few Democrats, who point to flaws in the plan. Unlike the Idaho issue, it wouldn’t change the strict party registration requirements for voting in primaries. (In Oregon, only people registered with a party get to vote in that party’s primary election.) It also would set up two entirely different ranked choice systems for statewide candidates and for local offices (those choosing to use ranked choice, which could result in a local government patchwork). And — this is the real red flag for a lot of people — the Legislature exempted itself from ranked choice voting.

Ranked choice voting, which has as a hoped-for end result, the election of candidates who have support from a majority and not just a thin plurality of the voters, can be done in a lot of different ways. Some of them are complicated.

Others are not, and the ballot proposition Idaho voters will decide on election day is not very complicated at all.

It is similar to the system in Alaska, which has worked generally as intended and seems to have general satisfaction in the state. That level of popularity will be put to the test with a repeal proposal on the ballot, but early indications seem to favor ranked choice. So far it seems to have resulted in the election of candidates, of both parties, with broad appeal.

The battle over ranked choice may be fiercer in Idaho than anywhere else, though. The state Republican Party organization is solidly lined up against it, and some several key legislators have spoken about killing it if the voters should dare to cross them and pass it.