OPINION: Outbreak of ignorance is spreading to this region

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

You knew it was coming.

With the federal government — along with all forms of common sense — being dismantled before our eyes in the past month, it was clear Americans’ health and safety would soon be on shaky ground.

And with a Republican-controlled Congress obediently clearing the way for a 71-year-old conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic to take command of the Department of Health and Human Services, the news out of Franklin County should be no surprise.

In a unanimous vote, county commissioners there have passed a resolution aimed at pushing the county’s health department to stop offering, paying for or promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. They also don’t want health officials talking about any number of other vaccines, including ones that have been used safely and effectively for years.

Commissioners apparently staked their decision on misinformation from a group that’s been barnstorming the Northwest, preaching discredited snake-oil strategies for a pandemic that’s killed 1.2 million Americans. The group’s frontman is a pathologist whose medical license has been restricted in Washington because of his “numerous demonstrably false” statements about the coronavirus vaccine, according to state disciplinary paperwork.

Great.

So now folks in Franklin County are essentially being urged by elected leaders to forego measures that could save their lives and instead trust their health to quack pseudo-science.