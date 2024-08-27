OPINION: Pardons for rioters? So much for law and order

This editorial was published in The Idaho Statesman of Boise.
We never thought we’d see the day that the Republican Party, the supposed party of law and order, would think it’s OK to assault police officers, storm violently into the U.S. Capitol during an official proceeding and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.
President Donald Trump granted clemency to nearly everyone charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, according to The New York Times — the riot that took place at his behest in an attempt to undermine a legitimate election.
The pardon list includes about 1,500 people, whom Trump called “hostages.”
Even if you think some of those people simply got caught up in the moment of that day, it’s hard to argue that those who committed violence against U.S. Capitol Police officers, broke windows, threatened anyone in their path and damaged property should escape consequence for their criminal actions.
Of course, Trump must be feeling some culpability, as he incited the events that day, lying to his followers that the election was stolen, telling them to “fight like hell,” and “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” All while he tried to destroy what this country is all about.
Several Idaho residents were charged or convicted for their involvement in the riot:
Josiah Colt: From Meridian, he was the first Idaho resident charged, and pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Duke Wilson: From Nampa, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer and obstructing an official proceeding. He was sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Pam Hemphill: From Boise, she was sentenced to two months in federal prison and three years’ probation for demonstrating, parading or picketing in the Capitol.
Yvonne St Cyr: From Boise, she was found guilty of multiple charges, including obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Michael Pope: From Sandpoint, he was charged with multiple felonies, including obstructing official proceedings and civil disorder.
Tyler Tew: From Idaho Falls, he pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts related to the riot.
Theo Hanson: Moved from California to Nampa after the Jan. 6 riot, he faces charges including felony obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder.
To her credit, Hemphill wrote on social media that she would not accept a pardon from “felon Trump.” Known as the “MAGA Granny,” Hemphill has since disavowed Trump and said she was “brainwashed” by the movement.
Someone who should oppose Trump’s pardons is U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, whose office was broken into and trashed during the Jan. 6 riot, according to NBC News.
One man caught on video in Risch’s office was Daniel “D.J.” Rodriguez, who was seen in other Jan. 6 footage driving a stun gun into the neck of Officer Michael Fanone of the Metropolitan Police Department. As Rodriguez was recorded trashing Risch’s office, first responders were rushing an unconscious Fanone to the hospital, according to the NBC News report. Rodriguez in February pleaded guilty to four federal charges connected with the attack and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Rodriguez was among the “hostages” who earned a pardon from Trump.
You good with that, senator?
More than 150 police officers from the two agencies were injured during the assault on the Capitol. Some were hit in the head with baseball bats, flagpoles and pipes. One lost consciousness after rioters used a metal barrier to push her down as they marched to the building, according to The New York Times.
Now many of those officers described themselves as struggling and depressed in response to Trump freeing their attackers, according to the Times.
In the days and weeks after the riot, several police officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6 died, including Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the Capitol Police, who was attacked by the mob, suffered a stroke and died of natural causes on Jan. 7. Officers Jeffrey Smith of Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department and Howard S. Liebengood of the Capitol Police died by suicide in the days after the violence.
Some of those pardoned were awaiting trial, but many of them have already gone through the justice system, prosecuted and convicted by a jury of their peers.
Trump threw all of that away, making a mockery of the nation’s legal system.
Perhaps what should be of most concern is that Trump’s pardons extended to members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers militia, some of whom were convicted of seditious conspiracy for plotting the attack.
That includes Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, who was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison.
At the same time, the Idaho Legislature is considering, once again, a bill to repeal a state law that prohibits militias from associating and parading in public with firearms.
That and Trump’s pardons promise to embolden those who would use fear and violence to achieve their ends.
Trump’s pardons send a clear signal: If you commit violence, as long as it’s in Trump’s name, backing things Trump believes in, then Trump’s got your back. The law does not apply.
On that day four years ago, Republicans weren’t in the Capitol hallways greeting the rioters and offering to show them around. They were fleeing for safety just like everyone else.
Unfortunately, those are the people who are most quiet about Trump’s pardons now — the members of that party known formerly as the party of law and order.
Sheepishly backing Trump as he pardons the people who set out to attack our delegation on Jan. 6 is an astounding act of cowardice.
