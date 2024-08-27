OPINION: Pardons for rioters? So much for law and order

This editorial was published in The Idaho Statesman of Boise.

We never thought we’d see the day that the Republican Party, the supposed party of law and order, would think it’s OK to assault police officers, storm violently into the U.S. Capitol during an official proceeding and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

President Donald Trump granted clemency to nearly everyone charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, according to The New York Times — the riot that took place at his behest in an attempt to undermine a legitimate election.

The pardon list includes about 1,500 people, whom Trump called “hostages.”

Even if you think some of those people simply got caught up in the moment of that day, it’s hard to argue that those who committed violence against U.S. Capitol Police officers, broke windows, threatened anyone in their path and damaged property should escape consequence for their criminal actions.

Of course, Trump must be feeling some culpability, as he incited the events that day, lying to his followers that the election was stolen, telling them to “fight like hell,” and “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” All while he tried to destroy what this country is all about.

Several Idaho residents were charged or convicted for their involvement in the riot:

Josiah Colt: From Meridian, he was the first Idaho resident charged, and pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Duke Wilson: From Nampa, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer and obstructing an official proceeding. He was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Pam Hemphill: From Boise, she was sentenced to two months in federal prison and three years’ probation for demonstrating, parading or picketing in the Capitol.

Yvonne St Cyr: From Boise, she was found guilty of multiple charges, including obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Michael Pope: From Sandpoint, he was charged with multiple felonies, including obstructing official proceedings and civil disorder.

Tyler Tew: From Idaho Falls, he pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts related to the riot.

Theo Hanson: Moved from California to Nampa after the Jan. 6 riot, he faces charges including felony obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder.

To her credit, Hemphill wrote on social media that she would not accept a pardon from “felon Trump.” Known as the “MAGA Granny,” Hemphill has since disavowed Trump and said she was “brainwashed” by the movement.

Someone who should oppose Trump’s pardons is U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, whose office was broken into and trashed during the Jan. 6 riot, according to NBC News.