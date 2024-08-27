OPINION: Peering behind the curtain of Idaho Sen. Crapo’s corruption

A friend recently shared that he’d written Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo asking how Crapo had managed to justify President Donald Trump’s pardons of every single individual involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Crapo’s answer to his constituent was so wildly fictitious, so wrapped in the conspiracy of lies around Jan. 6 as to qualify the career politician for a dishonored place in the Tin Foil Hat Hall of Fame.

So permit me to annotate Crapo’s letter before we all slip down the memory hole where he and Trump want us to live.

Crapo wrote:

“Thank you for contacting me about the pardoning of the political prisoners from the protests at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. I appreciate hearing from you and welcome the opportunity to respond.

“On January 20, 2025, President Trump pardoned over 1,500 protesters who had been convicted and held in prison following the protests on January 6, 2021.”

This is a bald-faced lie. And the words “political prisoners” and “protests” are Orwellian.

In August 2024, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia — the lead office in investigating and prosecuting individuals involved in the events of Jan. 6 — updated the status of those arrested and charged in nearly all 50 states, noting that 140 police officers had been injured in what Crapo calls a “protest.”

The report included this: “Approximately 547 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including approximately 163 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.”

The report detailed other charges: assaulting reporters, destruction and theft of public property, “entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds” and being in such space “with a dangerous or deadly weapon.”

At the time of that 2024 report, nearly 900 individuals had pleaded guilty, hundreds more had been judged guilty by a jury and more than 560 had been sentenced to incarceration. More than 125 were on pre-trial release and the U.S. attorney noted: “The limited number who are detained are generally charged with other felonies; serving sentences in other criminal matters; or have failed to comply with the terms of their pre-trial release.”

The essential details of all this have been confirmed by other reporting, with the New York Times, for example, reporting on a visit to the D.C. jail by several members of Congress in March 2023 finding that about 20 individuals were incarcerated there.

I should also note that these numbers are not as current as they might be because the Trump administration has removed this kind of information from government websites.

More from Crapo: “These individuals were often victims of overzealous political prosecution from the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ), which sought to jail political enemies.”