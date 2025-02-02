OPINION: Please explain the Idaho Legislature’s new math

On Jan. 24, Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee Chairperson John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, said the Gem State was so broke that it could no longer afford to spend $110 million extending Medicaid to some 90,000 working poor adults.

“We’re on a trajectory that I just don’t think we can afford to continue,” Vander Woude said.

Just the day before, House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, announced Idaho was so flush with cash that it could cut income taxes by $253 million, with most of it going to the wealthiest Idahoans and corporations.

“The last couple of years, if you’ve watched the state of Idaho, we’ve been trying to do all we can to give money back,” Moyle said.

Only among a group of Republican lawmakers overdosing on Capitol marble dust could both statements be true at the same time.

Start with Vander Woude’s analysis of Medicaid.

Voters — who passed expansion by nearly 61% — got it right. Because the federal government provides 90% of the funding, Medicaid expansion saves money. Were the state to reinstate programs to cover the medical bills of people who can’t afford them, state prison inmates and those who require mental health care — at 100% — taxpayers would wind up spending an estimated $10 million more.

According to an analysis prepared two years ago, depriving Idaho’s economy of federal Medicaid expansion matching dollars — then put at $800 million — would trigger the loss of $14.11 million in sales taxes and $14.8 million in income taxes. Local governments would lose another $8.97 million in property taxes.

In other words, repealing Medicaid expansion would not save $110 million. Instead, it would increase the hit on Idaho taxpayers by almost $50 million.

Hospitals, especially those that serve smaller communities, would see their operating margins shrink, which would lead to cuts in services.

And every Idahoan who still has access to health insurance would have to pay more.

Moyle would dig the hole deeper by another $253 million. By cutting the state’s flat income tax rate from 5.695% to 5.3%, the House speaker would reduce revenues by $240 million alone. Then he would expand the income tax exemption for military pensions by $12 million, plus eliminate a mining metals capital gains tax by another $1 million.