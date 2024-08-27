Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionNovember 28, 2024

OPINION: Portland shows ranked choice voting no cure-all

Guest Editorial: Another Newspaper’s Opinion

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

———

In 2022, Clark County voters rejected a proposal that would have implemented ranked choice voting in the region. But that does not mean the issue has disappeared.

Ranked choice voting continues to be promoted as a method for fixing some of what ails our democracy. And before it reappears on a local ballot, voters can learn from the experiences — and the follies — of other jurisdictions.

Under ranked choice voting, which is used in two states and in numerous municipalities throughout the nation, voters rank candidates in order of preference rather than selecting only one for a particular office. If no candidate receives a majority of the first-place votes, the candidate with the lowest vote total is eliminated and another count is conducted. The process repeats itself until one candidate earns a majority.

In 2022, 58% of local voters rejected an amendment that would have implemented ranked choice voting for Clark County elections. But the question is likely to land on the ballot in the future, and it warrants an examination of other jurisdictions.

One such region is Portland, which for the first time this year used ranked choice voting for city elections. The system was among several broad changes to the city ballot, including the election of three city councilors from each of four districts — a total of 12 councilors.

With a change in the number of city councilors and with multiple councilors from each district, there was bound to be some confusion among voters. But the preliminary results extend beyond confusion into a strong indictment of ranked choice voting.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

OregonLive.com has reported: “A substantial share of Portland residents who voted in last week’s election left their preference for mayor or city council entirely blank, despite having the ability to rank up to six candidates from sprawling fields in each race.”

The media outlet continued: “From 17% to 29% of residents who voted in each of the city’s four new council districts — an average of 20% citywide — didn’t rank a single candidate to represent them, far more than the share who sat out City Council contests in the previous two election cycles.”

Advocates say that ranked choice voting improves public engagement. The premise: Under a traditional system, many voters sit out elections when presented with a binary choice, rather than choosing between what they consider the lesser of two evils; with more options and the ability to rank candidates, those voters will be more likely to mark a ballot.

The premise seems logical, but it was undermined by the reality of Portland’s election. OregonLive writes editorially, “Candidates and volunteers who have knocked on voters’ doors have shared anecdotal information of bewildered voters.” And confused voters are likely to throw up their hands and drop their pens, rather than using them to fill out a ballot.

Meanwhile, voters in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota and Missouri this year all rejected ranked choice voting in either statewide or local elections.

It is reasonable to envision benefits from ranked choice voting. Advocates say it encourages more civil campaigning, voters feel as though they are voting in favor of a candidate rather than simply rejecting someone they dislike, and fewer elections are required because more candidates are allowed on the general election ballot.

While those assertions might be true, Clark County residents would be wise to keep an eye on how the system plays out in Portland before they are asked to consider it again.

TNS

Related
OpinionNov. 28
Nov. 28 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 27
Nov. 27 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 27
OPINION: If Kennedy goes ‘wild’ on health care, watch out
OpinionNov. 26
OPINION: Why are transgender people such a big deal in Idaho...
Related
OpinionNov. 26
Nov. 26 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 26
OPINION: Heed voters’ concerns in move away from natural gas
OPINION: Here’s one thing Idaho voters can agree on
OpinionNov. 24
OPINION: Here’s one thing Idaho voters can agree on
OPINION: With Donald Trump reelected, our republic now has a chance
OpinionNov. 24
OPINION: With Donald Trump reelected, our republic now has a chance
OPINION: As GOP takes control, Idaho’s Crapo poised to head Finance
OpinionNov. 24
OPINION: As GOP takes control, Idaho’s Crapo poised to head Finance
OpinionNov. 24
Nov. 24 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: This used to be Crapo’s cause; what changed?
OpinionNov. 22
OPINION: This used to be Crapo’s cause; what changed?
OPINION: Lewiston must prioritize public safety, honor commitments to firefighters
OpinionNov. 22
OPINION: Lewiston must prioritize public safety, honor commitments to firefighters
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy