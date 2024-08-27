OPINION: Portland shows ranked choice voting no cure-all

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

In 2022, Clark County voters rejected a proposal that would have implemented ranked choice voting in the region. But that does not mean the issue has disappeared.

Ranked choice voting continues to be promoted as a method for fixing some of what ails our democracy. And before it reappears on a local ballot, voters can learn from the experiences — and the follies — of other jurisdictions.

Under ranked choice voting, which is used in two states and in numerous municipalities throughout the nation, voters rank candidates in order of preference rather than selecting only one for a particular office. If no candidate receives a majority of the first-place votes, the candidate with the lowest vote total is eliminated and another count is conducted. The process repeats itself until one candidate earns a majority.

In 2022, 58% of local voters rejected an amendment that would have implemented ranked choice voting for Clark County elections. But the question is likely to land on the ballot in the future, and it warrants an examination of other jurisdictions.

One such region is Portland, which for the first time this year used ranked choice voting for city elections. The system was among several broad changes to the city ballot, including the election of three city councilors from each of four districts — a total of 12 councilors.

With a change in the number of city councilors and with multiple councilors from each district, there was bound to be some confusion among voters. But the preliminary results extend beyond confusion into a strong indictment of ranked choice voting.