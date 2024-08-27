OPINION: President Trump is a complete failure at being a dictator

Dictators crave power. President Donald Trump is using his power to give Americans more freedom. That’s a massive difference.

Desperate to find an effective attack against Trump, some Democrats are recycling an old one. They claim he’s an authoritarian. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., invited laid-off federal workers to attend Trump’s recent speech to Congress. She said she was standing “shoulder to shoulder with people in defiance to a dictator.” That type of defiance led Democrats to callously withhold applause from a 13-year-old brain-cancer survivor simply because Trump introduced him. Shameful.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams recently called Trump a “petty tyrant.”

The Associated Press claimed that Trump “has embarked on a dizzying teardown of the federal government and attacks on long-standing institutions in an attempt to increase his own authority.”

These accusations aren’t new. Former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris frequently labeled Trump a threat to democracy. Last year, historian Jon Meacham called Trump a “tyrant” who would cause the downfall of the American Republic.

Trump has fed into this. After he attacked congestion pricing in Manhattan, the White House posted a picture of him wearing a crown. Trump said, “Long live the king.” While that was obviously not a serious claim to monarchical authority, it sent the propaganda press into a tizzy.

Many Americans believe the worst about Trump. Forty-one percent of Americans say Trump is a dictator, according to a February YouGov poll.

Those people aren’t just wrong — they have it backwards. Trump is doing the one thing dictators never do — reduce their own power.

It’d help to define some terms. Merriam-Webster says a dictator is “one holding complete autocratic control.” An autocracy is a “government in which one person possesses unlimited power.” Tyrant has a similar meaning — “an absolute ruler unrestrained by law or constitution.”