OPINION: Privatizing education is ‘freedumb,’ not freedom

Indoctrination: “The process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.” (source: Oxford Languages).

———

Critical thinking skills are not as easy to teach as they once were, partly because of the social media sewer that ferments all kinds of outlandish mental waste into a mind-blinding addictive stew.

At one point, for example, it was falsely claimed through internet trolling and fearmongering that public schools were providing litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identified as cats. This hoax started as a joke and spread like wildfire. This type of absurd falsehood is humorous until gullible “uncritical” thinkers believe it’s true. This is a form of indoctrination for them.

Bad actors exist in all systems and can become an excuse for broad generalizations. The idea that “one bad apple spoils the bunch” has always irritated me. Just because some knuckleheads within a system do something stupid does not mean that all schools, churches, government agencies, businesses, social media platforms, etc. are bad and should be destroyed. Generalization is not critical thinking. When bad ideas are institutionalized through governmental action, it’s time for some serious critical thinking. We have several bad ideas brewing in Idaho that include palpable institutionalized indoctrination.

Privatizing education by funding corporate and religious schools with taxpayer dollars via tax credits is one such bad idea that smacks of corporate welfare and indoctrination. The term representing this diversion of money from public to private schools is “school choice,” a misnomer and an intentional smokescreen since the choice already exists. Indoctrination may go unchecked because private schools can teach whatever they want without the curricular control or other standards required of public schools. Even Idaho House Bill 10, limiting which flags can be displayed in a school, applies only to public schools. Therefore, public funding of any corporate or religious private school is unacceptable. I am not opposed to religion, churches or church schools, but teach your children religion at home and not by funneling off public tax dollars. Take them to church with you and instill in them your religious values because that is your discretion as a parent and not a function of government.

Like any other business, churches are worried because of declining “customer” numbers. Apparently indoctrination using public dollars is one of their business plans, although such funding is prohibited by the Idaho State Constitution. Christian nationalists want the U.S. to be declared a Christian nation, and they support policies promoting Christian teachings in public schools. This is indoctrination. Their self-declared “spiritual warfare” pits good against evil. Of course, they decide what’s evil, and that might be anyone or anything contrary to their agenda or form of religion.