OPINION: Proposition 1 works for Idaho voters, not the power brokers

In his column in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune, Bob Hassoldt resorted to disappointing but expected fearmongering about Idaho’s Proposition 1. Idaho is a place of strong values, where independence, fairness and community matter. Unfortunately, our political system no longer reflects these principles. Proposition 1 offers a way to restore balance, broaden voter participation and ensure that our party’s values reflect those of all Idahoans

However, there has been misleading information circulating about the ballot initiative. Let’s set the record straight.

What Proposition 1 actually does:

Proposition 1 seeks to open Idaho’s taxpayer-funded primary elections to all voters, regardless of party affiliation. Back in 2011, politicians closed our primaries, meaning we can only vote for candidates who align with our party. Today, that seemingly simple decision has left more than 275,000 independent Idaho voters locked out of the process unless they register with a political party. This initiative would change that, giving all Idahoans a voice in choosing candidates who end up on the ballot in November.

In the general election, it would introduce ranked choice voting. The straightforward system gives voters the option of ranking up to four candidates. It ensures candidates with broad citizen support win.

Why Proposition 1 is on your ballot:

This initiative was dreamed up by Idahoans who were tired of feeling like their voices weren’t heard in our elections. What started as an idea grew into a grassroots movement of 2,000 volunteers who went out into their communities and collected 97,000 signatures from Idahoans in all 44 counties.

The very fact that this initiative made it to the ballot is a testament to these passionate Idaho voters. These people are fighting for more and better choices in our elections, the chance to hold lawmakers accountable and to have a real say in who represents them. They know Proposition 1 would give power back to the voters instead of the powerful party elites who currently dominate our system.

Debunking the myths:

Critics are resorting to misleading claims about election complexity, security and costs. Ranked choice voting is already being used successfully across the country — in places such as Salt Lake City and in states such as Maine and Alaska. And anyone who worries about complexity might appreciate that it uses third-grade math to rank candidates by preference. It’s a simple way to ensure broad support for the winning candidate.

Moreover, Idaho’s election officials are fully capable of implementing this system securely and affordably. In fact, in places where ranked choice voting is used, election results are finalized quickly, ensuring a smooth process without unnecessary delays and eliminating the need for costly runoff elections.

Low turnout, high stakes: