OPINION: Public demands a choice in school, says Idaho GOP leader

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, of Meridian, the new Idaho Senate Republican leader, has identified the best reason why political leaders — from the governor on down — are backing expanded school choice (a.k.a. vouchers).

The public demands it. It’s as simple as that. Or, more cynically, the demand comes from out-of-state interests that are pushing the concept of state money going to private schools. However you want to look at it, voucher advocates are winning elections and the incumbents who say “no” are being bounced out.

Gov. Brad Little, who takes pride of his record on education, is now friendly toward tax credits for those seeking alternatives to public schools. He’s asking the Legislature to set aside $50 million for that purpose. House Speaker Mike Moyle, of Star, said bluntly in a pre-session news conference that the money should follow the student — to the chagrin of a couple of leading Democrats appearing at that same gathering.

So, that’s where the conversation in the Legislature begins and it will take at least a few months to sort out the details.

Den Hartog is no latecomer to the fight. She spent her school days at Nampa Christian School, and that’s been the home for her three kids. She has nothing against public schools, but the private school has been the best fit for the family.

“My parents believed strongly in the value of Christian education — what is taught in our home and at church on Sunday,” she told me. “And that’s the choice we made for our three children, and we made choices in our budgeting to make that happen.”

Now, she wants other Idaho parents to have similar options.

“It’s all about making sure people can find the right education setting for their children, and that can change — even with the same kid,” she said. “And the reasons are different.”