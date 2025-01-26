OPINION: Public demands a choice in school, says Idaho GOP leader

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, of Meridian, the new Idaho Senate Republican leader, has identified the best reason why political leaders — from the governor on down — are backing expanded school choice (a.k.a. vouchers).
The public demands it. It’s as simple as that. Or, more cynically, the demand comes from out-of-state interests that are pushing the concept of state money going to private schools. However you want to look at it, voucher advocates are winning elections and the incumbents who say “no” are being bounced out.
Gov. Brad Little, who takes pride of his record on education, is now friendly toward tax credits for those seeking alternatives to public schools. He’s asking the Legislature to set aside $50 million for that purpose. House Speaker Mike Moyle, of Star, said bluntly in a pre-session news conference that the money should follow the student — to the chagrin of a couple of leading Democrats appearing at that same gathering.
So, that’s where the conversation in the Legislature begins and it will take at least a few months to sort out the details.
Den Hartog is no latecomer to the fight. She spent her school days at Nampa Christian School, and that’s been the home for her three kids. She has nothing against public schools, but the private school has been the best fit for the family.
“My parents believed strongly in the value of Christian education — what is taught in our home and at church on Sunday,” she told me. “And that’s the choice we made for our three children, and we made choices in our budgeting to make that happen.”
Now, she wants other Idaho parents to have similar options.
“It’s all about making sure people can find the right education setting for their children, and that can change — even with the same kid,” she said. “And the reasons are different.”
Over the years, Idaho has done much to provide school choice — from establishing open enrollment to creating charter schools and providing a better environment for home schooling.
“What we’re talking about during this session is just one more piece of the puzzle — providing resources to families, particularly to families that may not have the means to some of those choices,” she says. “We’re not trying to take anything from anyone. We’re trying to provide additional options for families.”
She rejects the notion that choice advocates want to raid public-school budgets or the general fund. Den Hartog doesn’t see a future of high budget deficits and massive program cuts as a result of modest efforts to expand school choice.
“We’re talking about a fraction of the state budget that competes with other priorities,” she says. “Part of the reason that it’s in the conversation now is this is what Idaho voters are asking for. These are Idaho taxpayer dollars, and these are Idaho kids whose parents pay taxes.”
Den Hartog does not join the chorus of public-school bashing. She doesn’t buy the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s analysis that public schools are glorified indoctrination labs for the political left, and she earns her “F” rating with the IFF by voting for education budgets.
“Our public schools do a tremendous job with the resources that they have, and it’s not all about test scores,” Den Hartog said. “Introducing a little competition in the mix is good. We saw that with open enrollment, where districts highlighted what they were doing well. If you have a monopoly and parents are not happy, for whatever the reason, what is the motivation for schools to respond?”
Over the next few months, we’ll see how many “choice” proposals will come to the table. An early frontrunner is a bill by Den Hartog and Rep. Wendy Horman, of Idaho Falls, co-chairperson of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. That would provide $5,000 tax credits to students who don’t attend public schools (up to $50 million) — with the priority going to those with lower incomes.
There will be plenty of pushback to the Den Hartog-Horman plan, of course. But if early political momentum means anything, we’ll be seeing some kind of subsidy for families seeking alternatives to public schools.
Malloy is a veteran Idaho columnist. He may be contacted at ctmalloy@outlook.com.