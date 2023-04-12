Public service means answering to the public

As a former Idaho state legislator, I firmly believe public service is an honorable calling.

Most who go into state and local jobs do so because there is a desire to help, especially to help friends and neighbors. It feels good to work to tackle a problem and develop a solution that improves a situation or condition. But it feels really good to do so while communicating with constituents, learning their needs, incorporating their input and understanding if the proposed solution meets their needs (and does not create other problems).