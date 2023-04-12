Public service means answering to the public

As a former Idaho state legislator, I firmly believe public service is an honorable calling.
Most who go into state and local jobs do so because there is a desire to help, especially to help friends and neighbors. It feels good to work to tackle a problem and develop a solution that improves a situation or condition. But it feels really good to do so while communicating with constituents, learning their needs, incorporating their input and understanding if the proposed solution meets their needs (and does not create other problems).
Few of us public servants have a total understanding of a community problem or need, and we understand that communications and empathic listening should be part of public service. In addition, we may bear the humility to hear that our own opinion might not be true or useful. That is one of the reasons good public officials listen to expert opinions as well as those of individuals involved in various aspects of the problem. Settling on an answer before listening invites a bad result.
Recently, there has been a tendency on the part of those elected to service to communicate selectively and exclusively. Their governing decisions have represented the narrow “base” of their political party. Community town hall meetings, door to door campaigning, responsive letters to constituents and collaborative work sessions are less the norm now than a decade or two ago. Fifteen-second “blurbs” on Facebook or Instagram are not true communication and do not produce the connections required of good public service. The amount of money spent on media production and ad placement has gotten huge. Is it any wonder that fundraising rather than empathic listening, that appearance rather than substance have become the chief attributes of candidates?
After the election, once in office, conversation with members of the community is even less frequent. When was the last time your legislators had a town hall meeting? Do they have newsletters explaining what they are doing on your behalf? How about explaining why they espouse one position or another, or voted the way they did?
Do they attempt to understand, or do they just mimic the position of their party?
The bills from this Idaho legislative session have been difficult to understand from a public service viewpoint. At the start of the session, I would have thought that property taxes, educational funding, workforce support and development, and underfunded infrastructure would have been the big issues to work on. Instead, librarians and what books to ban, what medical care can be delivered by physicians and nurses, how performers can dress during shows, restrictions on who can vote, militias, firing squads, and, of course, women’s reproductive health have been the primary concern of our “public servants.”
Rather than listen to the majority of homeowners who wanted to return the homestead exemption to its previous value, instead there is a 20-page bill, developed in secret, that does lots but does not restore the exemption. It was dumped near the end of the session and may, in fact, be unconstitutional (Article III, Section 16). Though billed as property tax relief, the winners in this are the businesses and vacation homeowners who are benefiting from a continued shift of their tax burden to your family home.
Instead of using federal money earmarked to support childcare for working families, the legislative appropriators gave a big increase in funding to the attorney general’s office whose main activity has been harassing those providers of childcare. It is such a mess that the AG’s client, the Department of Health and Welfare, is suing its own lawyer, the Idaho attorney general. Show me the public service or public good here.
Now the legislators have gone home. Some will do a report of the session to their local GOP central committee; many will have no public discussion of their actions or inaction. Some may write a newsletter and brag about their Idaho Freedom Foundation rating, ignoring the denial of freedoms for librarians, families, physicians and especially sexually active women. Idaho touts itself as “the least regulated state in the Union,” but only if your point of view is that of the GOP power elite and of corporations. It certainly doesn’t look that way from the point of view of a pregnant woman, her family, her physician or her kids.
Public service requires empathy and communication, two qualities in short supply this legislative session. Consider whether these legislators need to be taught that the voters deserve better.
Rusche, of Clarkston, is a retired physician who served six terms in the Idaho House.