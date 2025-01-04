OPINION: Read the full itinerary before boarding this train

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

———

Taking the train to Seattle or Eugene, Ore., is increasingly popular if not particularly fast. So would it make sense to invest the billions of dollars needed to create a 250-mph rail corridor that could whisk travelers between Portland and Seattle in less than an hour?

The Federal Railroad Administration thinks the idea is at least worth studying. Recently, Democratic Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell and several Washington Democratic members of Congress (but not Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania) issued a news release announcing a $49.7 million award for planning work for the proposed Cascadia High-Speed Rail project.

Specifically, the money will be used for route planning, identifying the needed capital projects and conducting community outreach. The Washington State Department of Transportation will kick in an extra $5.6 million.

The thought of a high-speed rail corridor is intriguing. A segment of Americans has always loved the concept of travel by train. Amtrak Cascades service, which is financially supported by Washington and Oregon, is increasingly popular though it’s slow. About 900,000 riders this year are expected to ride a segment between Vancouver, B.C., and Eugene, Ore. In 2023, an estimated 75,300 Cascades passengers embarked or disembarked at our local station, 1301 W. 11th St. Since then two more trains have been added, making 14 daily stops in Vancouver, not including other Amtrak overnight routes to and from Chicago and Los Angeles.

Supporters of the high-speed rail corridor tout it as an economic development engine. Even though the current rail corridor is not electrified, they see environmental benefits from getting private vehicles off the freeway.