It may be impossible to overstate the damage done to morality by the Democrats and other leftists calling Donald Trump a fascist and a Nazi and declaring him “Hitler.”

Asked by Anderson Cooper on CNN if she believes Trump is a “fascist,” Kamala Harris said, “Yes, I do.”

With regard to calling Trump “Hitler,” Newsweek’s fact-checker concluded: “Harris didn’t directly call Trump ‘Hitler.’ However, many will think she came very close to it: she confirmed that she believes Trump is a fascist, quoted (retired four-star general, and one of Donald Trump’s White House chiefs of staff, John) Kelly’s unfavorable comments (Kelly said Trump ‘wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had’) and suggested Trump would ‘invoke’ Hitler.”

Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, compared the Trump rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to the 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden.

Many Hitler historians have done similarly. In a 2017 essay in the Los Angeles Review of Books, Ron Rosenbaum, author of a New York Times bestselling biography of Adolf Hitler, “Explaining Hitler,” compared Trump to Hitler:

“(The views of) Trump and his minions ... come out of a playbook written in German. ... The playbook is ‘Mein Kampf.’

“What I want to suggest is an actual comparison with Hitler that deserves thought. It’s what you might call the secret technique, a kind of rhetorical control that both Hitler and Trump used on their opponents, especially the media.

“Alan Bullock (the first major Hitler biographer) ... had initially argued (that) it was likely (Hitler) had believed in nothing and just used the Jew-hatred to advance his cause with the nitwit thug segment of the German people. Just as Trump appealed to his nitwit thug racist, anti-Semite followers. ... This is the comparison I’d been seeking.”