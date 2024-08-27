OPINION: Reject Senate bill that alters WA initiative process

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

For more than a century, Washington voters have had the ability to enact laws through the initiative process. Lawmakers should be reluctant to diminish that right, which is an important method for keeping power in the hands of the people.

Senate Bill 5382 would alter the initiative process and has generated much debate in Olympia. The legislation would require those gathering signatures for referendum and initiative petitions to sign declarations stating that the information given is accurate, under penalty of false swearing; they also would have to vow that signers did not get paid or promised gratuity for participating. Signature gatherers convicted of false swearing could face penalties of up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Indeed, integrity is essential to the initiative process. But in considering changes, legislators should heed the insight of Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, a Democrat. A statement from Hobbs’ office said the proposal “is not helpful” to residents and said: “Adding a voter’s residential address to the process of validating voters’ eligibility to sign an initiative petition is unnecessary and won’t help voters in any demonstrative way.”

Sam Reed, a Republican who was secretary of state from 2001 to 2013, also opposes the bill. Reed fears that it would “put all the onus on the person who is circulating the petitions, and have the voter deprived of his or her participation in the process because of some mistake that the person circulating the petition makes.”

The fact that Democrats have introduced SB 5382 and are supporting the bill demonstrates the vagaries of the issue. Prior to the 2024 election, conservatives gathered enough signatures to send seven initiatives to lawmakers. The Legislature approved three of them, leaving four in the hands of voters.