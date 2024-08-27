OPINION: Resets are breaking out all over; here are a few of my favs

In my Sept. 5, 2023, column, I wrote: “There is the complete cancellation by the TNI media of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a classic liberal Democrat like his father, the late U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, the late President John F. Kennedy. RFK Jr. should be the Democratic Party’s top candidate if only for his extremely strong record on environmental protection, name recognition and position on constitutionally orientated government, free of entanglements such as with Big Pharma. He and his freedom fighter group, the Children’s Health Defense, have opinions independent of the ‘swamp’ controlling the Democratic Party. Every attempt will be made to silence him, but probably not to the extent of his father and uncle. ...”

So all the back room dirty dealing of former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to get rid of President Joe Biden and impose a flawed presidential candidate will likely put RFK Jr. in a position to help drain the swamp. Until he is confirmed by the Senate as Health and Human Services secretary, Kennedy is my co-attorney, along with Rick Jaffe and Todd Richardson, concerning the abuse of my First Amendment rights by the Washington Medical Commission and the Federation of State Medical Boards.

In February of 2021, the FSMB, a private entity with no legislative authority, directed the 70 state medical and territory medical boards to go after physicians who were using their judgment and giving alternative information to patients. Essentially all state medical boards have backed off from the demand — except Washington. As of this writing, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is allowing our case to be presented to the full Supreme Court on Jan. 10 to determine if it will be put on the docket for a full hearing and another Supreme Court decision protecting First Amendment rights.

In my Aug. 7, 2022, column, I wrote: “A source for this opinion is a publication in the March 1 (2022) edition of The Gazette of Medical Sciences, ‘Patient Betrayal; The Corruption of Healthcare, Informed Consent and the Physician-Patient Relationship,’ with 1,013 hyperlink references. It has 12 eminent physicians and four attorneys among its 19 authors. The abstract reads: ‘The purpose of this study is to review the disciplinary threats made to health care professionals by their governing bodies in the U.S. ... Misinformation charges are used to discredit alternative views and seeks to prevent honest and truthful communication with a patient about the experimental gene’s known and very real dangers. This honest and truthful communication is necessary for a physician to provide informed consent.’ It’s no longer ‘follow the science’ by an administration that can’t even define what a woman is.” The Dec. 7 Dr. Drew Pinsky interview on American Thought Leaders — titled “From the Opioid Crisis to COVID, the Physician-Patient Relationship is Increasingly Impaired” — states the same with more detail.

In my Dec. 25, 2022, column, I wrote that the Great Reset Initiative has already happened. “Given the philosophical mind set of those vying for world domination through Great Reset Initiative by the World Economic Forum, they would certainly deny that the world’s great reset already happened 2,000 years ago. They understand the meaning of the blessed event but must convince people that it never happened or has no meaning in today’s world. After all, if people really believed the truths shown to us by him, there would be ‘peace on Earth and good will to men.’ But since our human nature has character defects starting with pride, we will continue to be deceived to look for answers elsewhere, with repeated tragedies. ... This Christmas Day, hopefully we will put aside our fallen nature and accept the reconciliation made possible by the birth of Jesus.”

The story of Esther in the Bible tells us to use the blessings God gives us to help others, to do the right thing, using the influence we have to help them, as is being developed by Donald Trump, Musk and Kennedy.

As Obama said: “Elections have consequences.” A perfect storm is forming and is expected to keep rights as rights and not transitory privileges.

Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmologist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.