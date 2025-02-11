Residents tire of talk, demand action on Hanford

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

———

More than 35 years after a Tri-Party Agreement was forged to promote cleanup at eastern Washington’s Hanford site, the people of our state are still waiting for meaningful action.

Chris Wright, who was confirmed this week as the nation’s energy secretary under President Donald Trump, should make attention to the site a centerpiece of his work. For decades, administrations of both political parties have given scant attention to the federal government’s duty to clean up the mess it left behind.

The Hanford site was established as part of the Manhattan Project, which resulted in development of the first atomic bomb during World War II. For decades after, plutonium for the U.S. nuclear arsenal was processed at the site. Washington did its part, and for generations it has been rewarded with nothing more than promises followed by inaction.

Today, an estimated 56 million gallons of radioactive waste remains at Hanford, much of it in storage tanks that are known to be leaking. Considering that the site sits near the Columbia River, about 200 miles upstream from Vancouver, urgency is in the best interest of Clark County residents.

Last year, state and federal officials trumpeted a new agreement for progress on cleanup efforts — after four years of mediated negotiations. That followed a 2010 consent decree issued by a federal court in the wake of a lawsuit over previously missed deadlines. And that followed a decision in the early 1990s that waste from Hanford would be turned into a glasslike substance at a proposed $4 billion vitrification plant.

In other words, Hanford has served as the proverbial can being kicked down the road for decades. Last year’s agreement called for beginning treatment of the least-radioactive waste this year and the treatment of high-level radioactive waste in 2033. The legal target for glassifying all waste sets a 2052 deadline; the Department of Energy has moved those targets back to 2069.