OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Scared spitless to condemn mass pardon

JEERS ... to Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch.

Scattered throughout Washington, D.C., this week were a handful of Republicans brave enough to condemn President Donald Trump’s mass pardon of violent insurrectionists who at his behest stormed the U.S. Capitol and attacked police officers who stood between them and members of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska: “I’m disappointed to see that.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.: “... It’s wrong to assault anybody — but certainly to assault an officer.”

Sen.Thom Tillis, R-N.C.: “I just can’t agree.”

But nothing like that was on display when the Spokesman-Review’s Orion Donovon Smith approached Little, who was attending Trump’s inauguration.

“Well, I mean, we pardon people all the time for a variety of reasons, so you’ve just got to look at all the reasons,” he said. “We’ve got a lot bigger fish to fry than that.”

Wasn’t it Little who had to fend off Trump’s choice for governor in 2022, former Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who allied with extremists groups, including the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference?

If anyone has reason for outrage, it’s Risch, whose Capitol Hill office got ransacked by a Jan. 6 thug. But Risch ended the interview: “You’re going where I told you not to go.”

And Crapo — who once had enough political backbone to revoke his endorsement of the GOP nominee after the “Access Hollywood” disclosure in 2016 — dodged and weaved.

“I haven’t followed closely what President Trump has said that he may do or not do in terms of pardons,” Crapo said initially. “So I guess I just have to defer right now responding to that, because I don’t know exactly what he may have said or may be thinking of.”

Once the pardons came through, Crapo’s spokesperson issued a no comment.

Why are they cowering?

Do they fear a Trump social media post provoking a right-wing political challenge?

Or are they scared for their own safety and that of their families?

After Jan. 6, anything’s possible.

CHEERS ... to Pam Hemphill, of Boise.

Little, Crapo and Risch may be scared spitless of Trump.

Not this 71-year-old.